From Tech Titans To World Leaders: Who All Are Attending Trump’s Presidential Inauguration?

The ceremony marks the start of his second term, drawing a high-profile guest list that includes world leaders, tech moguls, and political figures from around the globe.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol, marking the beginning of his second term in office.The event will feature a mix of international allies and rivals, along with performances by renowned artists.

Global Leaders Confirm Attendance

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India, marking a major gesture of goodwill towards the Trump administration. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Jaishankar’s attendance. It also emphasize India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the US.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also expected to attend, though her final confirmation is pending. Argentine President Javier Milei has decided to break protocol by attending in person, a move seen as reinforcing his close ideological alignment with Trump.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will also be present. However, while Chinese President Xi Jinping received an invitation, he will send a high-ranking envoy instead, reflecting cautious diplomacy between Washington and Beijing.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and far-right French politician Eric Zemmour are among other prominent attendees, underlining Trump’s appeal among conservative leaders globally.

Business Tycoons And Tech Icons Join The Celebration

The event will also draw big names from the tech world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have all confirmed their attendance. Their presence underscores the intersection of politics and technology in shaping the future of governance and innovation.

Performances And Former Presidents

Inauguration performances will include opera singer Christopher Macchio, country star Carrie Underwood, and legendary acts like the Village People and Lee Greenwood. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will attend the ceremony alongside Joe Biden, despite controversies surrounding his decision to participate.

Diplomatic And Cultural Significance

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has highlighted the diverse list of invitees as a reflection of Trump’s intent to engage with allies, competitors, and adversaries alike. “This event isn’t just an American celebration; it’s a global moment of significance,” said committee spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

