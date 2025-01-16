Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
What Time Is Trump Inauguration? Start Time, Schedule And More

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in for his second term as U.S. President on January 20, 2025, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A day filled with pomp, ceremony, and celebration, the inauguration will mark the official start of his presidency once again.

What Time Is Trump Inauguration? Start Time, Schedule And More

Trump Inauguration 2025: Donald Trump will be sworn in for his second term as President of the United States on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The historic day coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making it a federal holiday. Spectators can look forward to a full day of ceremony, celebration, and high-profile events as Trump takes the reins once again.

A Day of Ceremonies and Traditions

Inauguration Day will be filled with a series of events and ceremonies, marking the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day in U.S. history. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). According to Washington’s tourism department, the day will kick off early with security screening gates opening at 5:00 a.m. CT. Following security procedures, the day will feature musical performances and opening remarks as part of the inauguration’s opening rituals.

Trump Inauguration: Full Schedule of Events 

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has unveiled a detailed schedule for the upcoming events:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

  • President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling
  • Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner

Sunday, January 19, 2025

  • Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony
  • Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
  • Make America Great Again Victory Rally
  • President Trump Delivers Remarks
  • Candlelight Dinner
  • President Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025

  • St. John’s Church Service
  • Tea at the White House
  • Swearing-In Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
  • Farewell to the Former President and Vice President
  • U.S. Capitol Departure Ceremony
  • The President’s Signing Room Ceremony
  • JCCIC Congressional Luncheon
  • The President’s Review of the Troops
  • Presidential Parade along Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House
  • Commander in Chief Ball
  • President Trump Delivers Remarks
  • Liberty Inaugural Ball
  • President Trump Delivers Remarks
  • Starlight Ball
  • President Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

  • National Prayer Service

With the full slate of events stretching across multiple days, the nation’s capital will be buzzing with activity as Trump officially begins his second term in office. The inaugural ceremonies and gatherings will be attended by various political figures, dignitaries, and spectators, all coming together to witness this momentous occasion in American political history.

Also Read: Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

