Here’s Who & What First Lady Melania Wore To Trump’s Inauguration

As the countdown to Donald Trump’s second inauguration drew near, all eyes are on Melania Trump, poised to once again make a statement through her fashion choices. Known for her impeccable style and ability to turn heads, Melania’s wardrobe for the 2025 occasion was no exception.

Stepping out in a stunning, monochromatic navy blue ensemble, she made her return to the public eye as First Lady with sophistication and understated elegance.

For the 2025 inauguration, Melania wore a custom-designed navy blue coat, skirt, and blouse by New York-based designer Adam Lippes. The look was sleek and modern, with the simplicity of the outfit allowing her accessories, particularly her statement wide-brim hat, to stand out. The hat, paired with her flat shoes and the coordinated navy coat, was a chic yet demure choice for the day.

This departure from the more traditional high-end designers she previously wore signaled a shift toward supporting independent American labels. Adam Lippes, whose eponymous brand has been in operation for just over a decade, marked a more understated yet still luxurious option for the First Lady’s return to the national spotlight.

In stark contrast, Melania’s 2017 inauguration look was a dazzling moment of its own. The former First Lady opted for a custom Ralph Lauren ensemble in powder blue, with a dress and bolero jacket that mirrored the elegance of Jacqueline Kennedy’s iconic style. Paired with white gloves and Manolo Blahnik stilettos, the Ralph Lauren outfit became an instant sensation.

Melania’s choice of Ralph Lauren, an American designer, underscored her connection to American fashion traditions. For the inaugural ball later that night, Melania worked with designer Hervé Pierre to create a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a claret ribbon, making a dramatic fashion statement that set the tone for her tenure as First Lady.

While Melania’s 2017 look was met with widespread praise for its sophistication and modern sensibility, her 2025 choice marks a shift towards more minimalist elegance. The move from a powder blue Ralph Lauren look to a darker, more serious navy blue Adam Lippes outfit highlights a change in her style direction, as well as a departure from traditional fashion powerhouses in favor of emerging talent. Both ensembles, however, reflect Melania’s ability to convey a sense of grace and poise, marking her fashion choices as an integral part of her public persona.

Melania’s fashion has always been a topic of conversation, from her lavish inaugural ball gown in 2017 to her more daring moments, such as the infamous $39 jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” during her visit to a migrant detention center. Yet, as she steps back into the role of First Lady for a second time, it’s clear that her wardrobe choices remain a crucial part of her influence in the public eye. With both 2017 and 2025 outfits, she has once again shown her ability to make a statement without uttering a word, solidifying her place in the fashion world.

ALSO READ: Biden Writes A Presidential Letter For Trump: ‘That’s Between Trump And Me’