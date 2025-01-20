Key Takeaways From Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Eve Address

President-elect Trump on Sunday spelled out plans for his first day in office at a rally in Georgia, vowing transparency, hinting at pardons for January 6 rioters, and outlining key moves on issues like energy, border security, and TikTok.

President-elect Donald Trump addressed his supporters during a rally at Washington’s Capital One Arena on Sunday night, outlining his plans for executive actions, promising transparency, and signaling major policy shifts. This campaign-style event served as a celebratory prelude to his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Trump assured the crowd that his first day in office would feature a rapid-fire series of executive actions aimed at fulfilling his 2024 campaign promises. Dismissing advice to stagger these orders over weeks, Trump insisted on immediate implementation, pledging to undo what he called “every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration.” Sources indicate that over 100 executive actions are planned, targeting energy production, border security, and regulatory reforms.

‘TikTok Is Back’

The president-elect took credit for the return of TikTok, hours after the app had shut down due to a U.S. law banning its operation unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divested ownership. Trump announced he would issue an executive order delaying enforcement of the ban, allowing TikTok’s app and website to resume for U.S. users. “We won on TikTok, and Republicans have never won the youth vote like this before,” he told the cheering crowd.

Trump pledged to release long-classified records related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., along with other sensitive files of “great public interest.” He criticized past administrations for withholding these records despite previous promises of transparency. “It’s all going to be released,” Trump declared, drawing enthusiastic applause.

Middle East Ceasefire Agreement

Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, facilitating the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Though President Joe Biden remains in office until the inauguration, Trump emphasized that this agreement “could only have happened” due to his election victory. “Our incoming administration has achieved more in the Middle East in less than three months than they did in four years,” he said.

Plans To Rebuild Los Angeles

Addressing the devastating wildfires in California, Trump vowed to rebuild Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympics. Promising a complete transformation, he said, “Together we will rebuild Los Angeles better, more beautiful than ever before.” Trump announced plans to visit California on Friday to assess the damage and accelerate recovery efforts.

Pardons For January 6 Rioters

Trump hinted at plans to pardon many supporters convicted for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, referring to them as “hostages.” While he stopped short of explicitly stating the extent of the pardons, sources indicate that a slate of clemencies will be issued on his first day in office. “Tomorrow, everybody in this very large arena will be very happy with my decision on the J6 hostages,” Trump said.

Trump highlighted his close relationship with tech visionary Elon Musk, praising his achievements with Tesla and SpaceX. Musk is set to lead a newly established Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with identifying opportunities to reduce government spending. Trump stressed the importance of fostering talent, saying, “We have to be protective of our geniuses because we don’t have too many.”

President Trump’s Celebratory Victory Rally https://t.co/MCKNpDh8kG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2025

Trump’s rally set the tone for his ambitious agenda, which he intends to begin executing immediately upon taking office. From aggressive policy reversals to rebuilding initiatives, the president-elect made it clear that his administration plans to hit the ground running. As he put it, “You’re going to have a lot of fun watching television tomorrow.”

