Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Donald Trump On His Swearing-In As 47th President Of US

PM Modi sends best wishes to President Trump following his inauguration, marking a new chapter in US-India relations and America's future.

PM Modi Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Donald Trump On His Swearing-In As 47th President Of US

On Monday, January 20th, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, succeeding Joe Biden. The grand inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington was a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries, former presidents, and high-profile figures from various sectors, including billionaire entrepreneurs. As Trump assumed office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend heartfelt congratulations, calling him a “dear friend” and expressing eagerness to collaborate for the benefit of both nations.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared, “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead.” This gesture of goodwill marks the beginning of what is expected to be an ongoing and robust relationship between the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies.

In Washington, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at the inauguration, also carrying a letter from PM Modi to President Trump. “Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States today in Washington DC,” Jaishankar said in a post on X, underscoring the importance of this diplomatic exchange.

As President Trump took the stage to address the nation, his speech painted a picture of optimism and determination for America’s future. He boldly declared that “America’s golden age” had begun with his return to the White House, promising a shift away from the perceived decay of the past. Trump’s vision for the country emphasized pride, prosperity, and freedom, vowing to restore the nation’s strength and exceptionalism.

He further outlined a series of policy measures aimed at addressing the nation’s immigration challenges. President Trump announced his decision to declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, calling for the deployment of additional troops and resources to manage the situation. This move signals a return to his firm stance on border security, a hallmark of his earlier presidency.

The inauguration of Donald Trump marks the beginning of a new era in American politics, with significant implications for the future of US-India relations. As both leaders express their desire to deepen cooperation, the coming years hold the potential for fruitful collaboration, shaping a shared vision for global prosperity and security.

ALSO READ: Which 1798 Law Did POTUS Trump Invoke At His Inaugural?

Filed under


Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s Inaugural Address: Key Policy Highlights And Promises For The Nation

Trump’s Inaugural Address: Key Policy Highlights And Promises For The Nation

Here’s What Carrie Underwood Sang at President Trump’s Inauguration: ‘America the Beautiful’

Here’s What Carrie Underwood Sang at President Trump’s Inauguration: ‘America the Beautiful’

Donald Trump Inauguration: Why Did Ivanka Sit At The Back And Barron In Front

Donald Trump Inauguration: Why Did Ivanka Sit At The Back And Barron In Front

Vice President JD Vance Sworn In by Justice Brett Kavanaugh at 2025 Inauguration

Vice President JD Vance Sworn In by Justice Brett Kavanaugh at 2025 Inauguration

Who Was President McKinley And Why Is Trump Renaming Denali To Mount McKinley?

Who Was President McKinley And Why Is Trump Renaming Denali To Mount McKinley?

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox