PM Modi Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Donald Trump On His Swearing-In As 47th President Of US

On Monday, January 20th, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, succeeding Joe Biden. The grand inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington was a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries, former presidents, and high-profile figures from various sectors, including billionaire entrepreneurs. As Trump assumed office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend heartfelt congratulations, calling him a “dear friend” and expressing eagerness to collaborate for the benefit of both nations.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared, “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead.” This gesture of goodwill marks the beginning of what is expected to be an ongoing and robust relationship between the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies.

In Washington, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at the inauguration, also carrying a letter from PM Modi to President Trump. “Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States today in Washington DC,” Jaishankar said in a post on X, underscoring the importance of this diplomatic exchange.

As President Trump took the stage to address the nation, his speech painted a picture of optimism and determination for America’s future. He boldly declared that “America’s golden age” had begun with his return to the White House, promising a shift away from the perceived decay of the past. Trump’s vision for the country emphasized pride, prosperity, and freedom, vowing to restore the nation’s strength and exceptionalism.

He further outlined a series of policy measures aimed at addressing the nation’s immigration challenges. President Trump announced his decision to declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, calling for the deployment of additional troops and resources to manage the situation. This move signals a return to his firm stance on border security, a hallmark of his earlier presidency.

The inauguration of Donald Trump marks the beginning of a new era in American politics, with significant implications for the future of US-India relations. As both leaders express their desire to deepen cooperation, the coming years hold the potential for fruitful collaboration, shaping a shared vision for global prosperity and security.

