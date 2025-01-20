President Trump’s First Executive Order: Here’s The Full List of Announcements POTUS Made

Sworn in as the 47th US president, Donald Trump wasted no time in unveiling a series of bold executive actions aimed at reshaping America’s policies on immigration, energy, and national security. His sweeping plans, including a national emergency at the southern border and major reforms to the auto and military sectors, promise to reshape the country's future.

Donald Trump, sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS), has vowed to launch a wave of executive orders, emphasizing a “revolution of common sense” in his inaugural address on Monday.

POTUS plans to take unilateral action on various issues, including immigration, climate regulations, and diversity policies. While executive orders carry the force of law, they are subject to reversal by future presidents or legal challenges, and many may face court scrutiny.

Presidents often issue executive orders upon taking office, but reports suggest Trump aims to sign as many as 200 on his first day—far exceeding the total issued by many past presidents over an entire term.

National Emergency Declared at Southern Border

Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, citing illegal immigration as a significant national threat. “We will send millions of criminal aliens back to where they came from,” he said.

Key measures include reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases are reviewed, and deploying troops to the southern border to counter what Trump described as a “disastrous invasion.”

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and the process of deporting millions of illegal aliens will begin,” he added. Trump also announced plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to dismantle foreign gangs operating within the U.S.

POTUS Announces Crackdown on Drug Cartels

In a sweeping decision, Trump announced that cartels would now be classified as foreign terrorist organizations. “Under the orders I signed today, we will use the immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of foreign gangs and criminal networks,” he stated.

Asserting his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief, Trump emphasized, “We will defend our country from threats and invasions at a level that nobody has ever seen before.”

POTUS Ends the Electric Vehicle Mandate

President Trump vowed to revoke the electric vehicle (EV) mandate, describing it as detrimental to consumer choice and the American auto industry.

“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to my great American auto workers,” he said. “You’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at an unimaginable rate.”

National Energy Emergency Declared

To address energy prices and inflation, Trump declared a national energy emergency and pledged to expand fossil fuel infrastructure. “We will drill, baby, drill,” he declared during his inaugural address.

Trump blamed inflation on “massive overspending and escalating energy prices” and promised to fill the country’s strategic reserves while exporting American energy globally. “America will become a manufacturing powerhouse again, leveraging our vast oil and gas reserves,” he said.

POTUS Declares Overhaul of the Trade System

Trump announced immediate plans to overhaul the U.S. trade system, vowing to protect American workers and families. “We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” he stated.

To achieve this, Trump proposed creating an External Revenue Service to collect tariffs, duties, and revenues, which he said would generate “massive amounts of money” for the U.S. Treasury.

Vision for Mars Exploration

President Trump reiterated his commitment to space exploration, pledging to launch American astronauts to Mars. “We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, planting the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” he declared.

Creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

As part of his push to streamline government operations, Trump announced the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The department’s mission includes reducing government spending and modernizing federal systems. “This initiative will bring unprecedented efficiency to federal operations,” Trump stated.

Free Speech Protections

Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending government censorship, describing past actions as unconstitutional. “Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents,” he declared.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Denali

In a controversial move, Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and restore the name of Denali to Mount McKinley.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, and most respected nation on Earth,” he said.

POTUS Announces Taking Back Of Panama

Trump reignited the debate over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of breaking promises made to the U.S. and allowing Chinese influence.

“The canal was a foolish gift that should never have been made,” he said. “We’re taking it back.” Trump left open the possibility of military intervention, claiming that the canal’s neutrality had been violated.

He also criticized Panama’s management of the Panama Canal, accusing the nation of violating treaty agreements and overcharging American ships.

“Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we’re taking it back,” Trump stated, leaving open the possibility of military action.

Gender Policies and Diversity Programs

Trump outlined a new policy recognizing only two genders—male and female—within the federal government. “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders,” he declared.

Additionally, Trump vowed to end diversity programs, advocating for a merit-based society. “We will forge a colorblind and merit-based society,” he said, rejecting government-driven social engineering.

Military Reforms

Trump pledged to reinstate service members expelled over objections to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, promising full back pay. “This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled,” he announced.

He also criticized the inclusion of “radical political theories and social experiments” in the military, pledging to end these practices immediately.

