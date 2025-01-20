President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, ushering in a new era of leadership. In his inaugural address, he promised to “put America first” and vowed to restore justice and national greatness.

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the nation. With his hand on the Bible, Trump was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts, and his running mate, JD Vance, took the vice-presidential oath administered by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump Pledges to End Weaponization of Justice Department

In his inaugural address, President Trump vowed to “put America first” and outlined his plans for reestablishing national greatness. He focused on a key issue that had dominated his political narrative—reversing what he described as the “weaponization” of the Justice Department.

“The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and government will end,” Trump declared, emphasizing his commitment to restore fairness and integrity to the nation’s legal systems.

A New Era for America: “The Golden Age Begins Now”

Trump expressed his belief that the United States was on the brink of a transformative period. “The Golden Age begins now,” he proclaimed, signaling his vision for the future of the country. He vowed that America would soon become “greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.”

“We are at the start of a new year of national success,” Trump added, projecting an optimistic view for the nation’s future under his leadership. “We will be the envy of every nation,” he confidently stated, drawing a contrast with the previous administration.

Trump Criticizes the Biden Administration

However, Trump also acknowledged the challenges the country faces, insisting on the need for honesty in confronting them. “First, we must be honest about the challenges at play,” he said, noting that the current government was unable to manage crises effectively, including natural disasters.

He took aim at the Biden administration, particularly its response to crises such as the wildfires in Los Angeles and the devastation caused by hurricanes. “We now have a government that cannot manage a simple crisis at home,” Trump stated, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the current leadership’s ability to handle pressing issues.

Spiritual Reflections and Prayers for Guidance

The inauguration ceremony also featured spiritual reflections from prominent religious figures. Attendees were invited to stand for an invocation by Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan, who offered a prayer for President Trump’s leadership.

“Send wisdom from heavens, that she may be with him, that he may know your designs. Please, God bless America. Please mend her every flaw. You are the God in whom we trust, who lives and reigns forever and ever. Amen,” Dolan prayed, asking for divine guidance for the new president.

Rev. Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, also offered a prayer, asking for God’s protection and wisdom for President Trump. “We pray for President Trump. That you’ll watch over, protect, guide, direct him, give him your wisdom from your throne on high. We ask that you would bless him and that our nation would be blessed through him,” Graham prayed.

