Trump Swearing In: History Of U.S. Presidential Inaugurations Explained

Donald Trump’s second swearing-in as U.S. President reflects a long tradition dating back to George Washington's 1789 inauguration. From the first oath-taking in New York City to today’s ceremonies in Washington, DC, presidential inaugurations have evolved with changing times while preserving their historical essence.

The history of US presidential inaugurations is a fascinating journey that reflects the nation’s evolving customs, traditions, and technological advancements. On January 20, 2025, the United States will welcome its 47th president, Donald Trump, as he takes the oath of office in Washington, DC, at noon Eastern Time (10:30 PM IST).

While inaugurations have become synonymous with January 20 since 1937, their history dates back to April 30, 1789, when George Washington was sworn in as the first president. Initially scheduled for March 4, the date was moved due to various reasons, including weather and logistical challenges. Below are ten remarkable facts from the rich history of US presidential inaugurations.

1. The First Inauguration Took Place in New York City

George Washington’s inaugural ceremony occurred in New York City, then the nation’s capital, on April 30, 1789. Originally slated for March 4, severe winter weather delayed Congress from convening to count the electoral votes. Washington traveled from Virginia to New York, receiving an enthusiastic welcome, including a grand barge crossing over Newark Bay.

2. ‘President’ Replaced Ornate Titles

Vice President John Adams proposed elaborate titles for the nation’s leader, such as “His Most Benign Highness.” However, Congress favored a more straightforward and enduring title: “President of the United States.”

3. The Tradition of ‘So Help Me God’

The Constitution specifies a 35-word oath of office, but George Washington is believed to have added the phrase “So help me God” during his inauguration. This phrase has since become a standard part of the presidential oath.

4. The First Washington, DC Inauguration

Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration on March 4, 1801, was the first to take place in Washington, DC, the newly established capital. Since then, the city has been the permanent venue for inaugurations, symbolizing the heart of American democracy.

5. Jefferson Walked to His Inauguration

Thomas Jefferson, known for his simplicity, walked to the Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony in 1801, setting a precedent for accessibility and modesty.

6. The First Inaugural Parade Was Spontaneous

Jefferson’s second inauguration in 1805 featured the first informal inaugural parade. Riding on horseback from the Capitol to the President’s House, he was joined by a crowd of supporters and musicians, setting the stage for the elaborate parades seen today.

7. Inaugural Balls: A Growing Tradition

James Madison introduced the inaugural ball in 1809, attended by him and his wife, Dolley. Over time, the tradition expanded. For instance, William Henry Harrison hosted three balls in 1841, and modern presidents often host multiple events to include diverse audiences.

8. Andrew Jackson’s Chaotic Open House

In 1829, Andrew Jackson held an open house at the White House to celebrate his inauguration. The event spiraled into chaos as a large crowd caused damage to furniture and china. Jackson had to escape through a window, prompting future presidents to reconsider open access during inaugural events.

9. The First Photographed Ceremony

James Buchanan’s 1857 inauguration was the first to be photographed. Technological advancements continued to shape inaugurations: Calvin Coolidge’s 1925 event was broadcast on radio, Harry Truman’s 1949 ceremony was televised, and Bill Clinton’s 1997 inauguration introduced live internet streaming.

10. Shortest and Longest Inaugural Speeches

George Washington holds the record for the shortest inaugural speech, with just 135 words during his second term in 1793. Conversely, William Henry Harrison delivered the longest address in 1841, spanning 8,445 words. His decision to speak for nearly two hours in freezing weather, without a coat, led to pneumonia and his death a month later.

A Legacy of Tradition

US presidential inaugurations stand as a testament to the nation’s enduring commitment to democracy. From George Washington’s historic ceremony to modern-day celebrations, the event reflects a blend of tradition, innovation, and a spirit of unity.

