What Is Project 2025? The Conservative Blueprint For Trump’s Second Term

With former President Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election, a policy agenda has been prepared by conservative organizers, aimed at shaping the next Republican administration. This initiative, known as “Project 2025,” is positioned as a roadmap for a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. government under the leadership of the next Republican president.

The Role of Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Foundation is overseeing Project 2025, which consists of several components intended to guide the next presidential transition. This includes a detailed policy book, a database of potential administration personnel, and a structured plan for the first 180 days of office. The project is led by former Trump officials Paul Dans and Spencer Chretien, with input from over 100 conservative groups.

Project 2025 Policy Guide

A major aspect of Project 2025 is the policy guide titled Mandate for Leadership 2025: The Conservative Promise, which builds on similar initiatives from previous Republican administrations, including Ronald Reagan’s 1981 blueprint. The guide proposes extensive changes across various federal agencies, from the Executive Office of the President to lesser-known entities like the Export-Import Bank. It outlines a series of reforms aimed at reducing government influence in several key sectors.

Notable Policy Proposals

The agenda touches on numerous key policy areas, some of which echo Trump’s past positions. This includes reforms in education, immigration, and federal oversight. In particular, Project 2025 proposes reduced federal intervention in education, tougher immigration laws, and stricter policies on abortion and social issues, including revisiting the approval of abortion medications like mifepristone.

Federal Agency Overhaul and Immigration

Project 2025 advocates for the restructuring or downsizing of several major federal agencies. This includes proposals to scale back NOAA and dismantle the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration policies also feature prominently, with the agenda calling for the completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and stronger military involvement in border security.

Trump’s Disassociation from Project 2025

Despite the involvement of numerous former Trump administration officials in Project 2025, the former president has publicly distanced himself from the initiative. Trump has stated that he is unfamiliar with the project, disagrees with some of its proposals, and does not want to associate it with his campaign. This stance was reiterated during a recent debate with Kamala Harris and subsequent campaign statements.

Influence and Future

While Trump continues to reject direct ties to Project 2025, critics argue that its policy proposals closely mirror his past actions and current campaign promises. As the election closes, the project’s impact on Trump’s potential second term remains a contentious issue, with both supporters and detractors weighing in on its scope and implications.

