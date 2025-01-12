Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

US President-elect Donald Trump has made an unprecedented move by inviting several world leaders to his upcoming inauguration on January 20, breaking with the traditional US foreign policy of not having foreign heads of state attend this formal ceremony. Among the invitees is Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is unlikely to attend personally but may […]

US President-elect Donald Trump has made an unprecedented move by inviting several world leaders to his upcoming inauguration on January 20, breaking with the traditional US foreign policy of not having foreign heads of state attend this formal ceremony.

Among the invitees is Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is unlikely to attend personally but may send a high-ranking representative such as Vice President Han Zheng or Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Representing India at the event will be External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, as confirmed by the Trump-Vance inaugural committee, which is organizing the ceremony for both Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Other prominent world leaders invited include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentinian President Javier Milei, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, and Hungarian President Viktor Orbán, reflecting shared political ideologies with Trump. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, despite being ousted, is also on the list and is expected to attend. Additionally, French far-right politician Éric Zemmour has confirmed his attendance.

Tech Titans Join the Celebration

The inauguration will also witness significant participation from the tech world. Major contributions of $1 million each have been pledged by Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The inaugural fund has already surpassed $170 million, with expectations to exceed $200 million, as reported by The New York Times.

High-profile attendees from the tech industry include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Elon Musk, a known Trump ally, is also expected to make his presence felt at various events surrounding the inauguration. Uber, Musk’s X platform, and The Free Press are planning to host exclusive inauguration parties in Washington.

VIP Passes in High Demand

The New York Times has highlighted the overwhelming demand for VIP passes to the inauguration events. The inaugural committee initially offered premium packages to top donors, but many have already been informed that the limited tickets are no longer available. Donation links for high-value contributions have been deactivated earlier than planned due to the surge in interest.

General admission tickets are now being issued through congressional offices, while top-tier donors, contributing over $1 million, will receive six premium tickets to select inaugural events as part of their package.

This historic inauguration promises to be a blend of political spectacle and exclusive gatherings, drawing significant global and domestic attention.

