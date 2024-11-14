Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Is Tulsi Gabbard Of Indian Origin? Here Is The Real Story

Gabbard, often mistakenly assumed to have Indian heritage due to her first name, has no familial ties to India. Her mother, a convert to Hinduism, chose Hindu names for her children, and Gabbard herself practices Hinduism.

Is Tulsi Gabbard Of Indian Origin? Here Is The Real Story

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his upcoming administration. Trump described Gabbard as a “proud Republican” and praised her ability to bring her “fearless spirit” into the intelligence community.

Bipartisan support for Gabbard

As a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, Gabbard has garnered bipartisan support, though she is now aligned with the Republican Party. Trump stated that her fearless approach, which has characterized her career, would serve the intelligence community well, as she is expected to uphold Constitutional rights and advocate for “Peace through Strength.” He expressed confidence that she would make the nation proud.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Though Gabbard lacks direct experience in intelligence, she brings over two decades of military service, having served in the U.S. Army National Guard, with deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. As a Democratic Congresswoman, she represented Hawaii’s second district from 2013 to 2021 and held a position on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Is Tulsi Gabbard of Indian Origin?

Gabbard, often mistakenly assumed to have Indian heritage due to her first name, has no familial ties to India. Her mother, a convert to Hinduism, chose Hindu names for her children, and Gabbard herself practices Hinduism. She made history as the first Hindu U.S. Congresswoman and took her congressional oath on the Bhagavad Gita. Although of American Samoan descent, she identifies strongly with her Hindu faith.

In her 2020 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Gabbard challenged her party on issues of military intervention. She later exited the race and left the Democratic Party in 2022, citing an “elitist cabal of warmongers” and “woke” ideology as reasons for her departure. After joining the Republican Party that year, she endorsed Trump and assisted in his debate preparation against Kamala Harris.

Gabbard is married to cinematographer Abraham Williams. Her father, Mike Gabbard, is a state senator who initially served as a Republican before switching to the Democratic Party.

