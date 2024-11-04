Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kamala Harris Honors Her Mother’s Legacy in Heartfelt Tweet Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

On November 3, Harris shared an old photograph of herself with her mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, along with a powerful message.

Kamala Harris Honors Her Mother’s Legacy in Heartfelt Tweet Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

As the U.S. presidential election approaches on November 5, Vice President Kamala Harris recently posted a sentimental tweet that has struck a chord with many Americans. On November 3, she shared an old photograph of herself with her mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, along with a powerful message of gratitude and admiration: “My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India alone at the age of 19. Her courage and determination made me who I am today.”

Dr. Shyamala Gopalan: A Story of Determination and Perseverance

Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian immigrant who arrived in the United States as a young woman, built a successful career as a breast cancer researcher and devoted her life to raising two daughters, Kamala and Maya. Her journey was not only marked by professional achievements but also by the challenges she faced as an immigrant in America during the 1960s. Her determination and resilience laid the groundwork for Harris’s own career and values, which she now carries into her political life.

How Harris’s Tribute to Her Mother Resonates with Voters

Harris’s message of honoring her mother’s legacy resonates with a diverse voter base, especially immigrants, women, and minorities. In an election cycle defined by debates over immigration policies, racial equity, and women’s rights, her tribute serves as a personal testament to the American Dream—one built on sacrifice, hard work, and family values.

The Significance of Family and Heritage in the 2024 Presidential Race

As Vice President Harris seeks re-election alongside President Biden, her acknowledgment of her mother’s sacrifices highlights the importance of family and heritage in shaping one’s values and ambitions. For many Americans, this moment underscores the role that diverse experiences and backgrounds play in leadership. With her mother’s legacy as a guiding influence, Harris stands as a symbol of the strength and potential of America’s immigrant communities.

In sharing her mother’s story, Kamala Harris not only connects with voters but also offers a reminder of the values she brings to the table—resilience, compassion, and a commitment to progress. With election day drawing near, this tribute may serve as a powerful reminder of the immigrant roots that shape America’s future.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Vows To End Gaza War, Ensure Security For Israel & Palestinians

Filed under

Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris Kamala Harris U.S. Presidential Election vice president
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox