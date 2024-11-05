Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Musk’s Misleading U.S. Election Claims On X Rack Up 2 Billion Views, Report Finds

A report reveals that Elon Musk's misleading claims about the U.S. election on platform X gained 2 billion views in 2024, fueling concerns over election misinformation.

Musk’s Misleading U.S. Election Claims On X Rack Up 2 Billion Views, Report Finds

A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate reveals that billionaire Elon Musk’s social media posts containing misleading claims about the U.S. election have garnered over 2 billion views on X in 2024.

This surge in misinformation on X, which Musk owns, has raised alarm among government officials and voting rights advocates who are urging social media platforms to take decisive action against election-related falsehoods.

Warnings From U.S. Officials and Advocacy Groups

In response to Musk’s high-profile posts, officials and voting rights groups have issued warnings about the spread of election-related misinformation. They stress the need for social media companies, particularly X, to actively counter such misinformation to protect public confidence in the electoral process. Musk’s high engagement on the platform, combined with his backing of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has amplified the reach of his posts significantly.

Fact-Checked Claims On The U.S. Election

According to the report, Musk has shared at least 87 posts this year that fact-checkers have labeled as false or misleading. The reach of these posts has been staggering, amassing 17.1 billion views since Musk publicly endorsed Trump in July—a figure more than double the combined views of all U.S. political campaign ads on X in the same timeframe. Despite multiple reports on these figures, X has yet to comment on the matter or outline specific actions to counteract the misleading content.

Content Fueling Misinformation Concerns

Among the contentious posts were claims about “voter importation,” suggesting a “triple-digit increase” in undocumented immigrants within key battleground states over the past four years, and assertions questioning the “integrity of voting.” Both claims have been flagged by fact-checkers as misleading. Furthermore, the report highlights the role of X’s Community Notes feature, a crowd-sourced fact-checking tool that has so far been insufficient in curbing election-related misinformation on the platform.

As Musk’s content reaches a vast audience, pressure mounts on social media companies to establish and enforce robust fact-checking protocols. Voting rights groups and government entities underscore that unchecked misinformation has serious consequences, potentially affecting election outcomes and eroding public trust in democratic processes.

MUST READ | Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village In India Holds Prayers for Her Success On U.S. Election Day

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk US ELECTION us president election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox