Pete Hegseth: Army Veteran And Fox News Host Picked By Trump To Serve As Secretary Of Defense

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran, to serve as his secretary of defense.

Committed advocate for military and the nation

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump described Hegseth as a committed advocate for both the military and the nation, highlighting his toughness, intelligence, and strong support for an “America First” philosophy. Trump expressed confidence that Hegseth’s leadership would signal to America’s adversaries that the country would maintain a formidable military presence and would not back down.

Hegseth has an extensive military background, with service in Afghanistan and Iraq. For several years, he has also served as an informal adviser to Trump. Although Hegseth was considered for various positions in Trump’s first administration, these advisers noted that he was ultimately not selected.

Pentagon officials in shock over Pete Hegseth appointment

Hegseth’s nomination as defense secretary was unexpected among Pentagon officials, and his name rarely appeared in discussions leading up to the announcement. Defense officials were “simply shocked” by the news.

With Hegseth leading the Department of Defense, Trump may have found a loyalist for the role, given his previous tumultuous relationship with the department during his first term. Trump had clashed with his first defense secretary, James Mattis, who resigned after Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria. Trump’s other defense secretary, Mark Esper, also openly criticized the possibility of a second Trump administration in the period before the election.

Who is Pete Hegseth?

Known for valuing the impact of his messaging on television audiences, Trump has elevated Hegseth, a recognizable media personality, to a significant role in his administration. Though Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida was a contender for the position, Trump has since asked him to serve as his national security adviser.

Hegseth joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and became a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” in 2017. His contract with the network concluded on Tuesday, Fox News reported. The network praised Hegseth’s military insights and analysis, stating that his work had contributed to the show’s success and expressing pride in his contributions.

Hegseth, a graduate of Princeton and Harvard, previously served as the CEO of the veterans advocacy group Concerned Veterans for America. He is a recipient of two Bronze Stars, as noted by Simon & Schuster, the publisher of his 2017 book In the Arena.

Encouraged Trump to pardon U.S. servicemen

Hegseth, while at Fox News, privately encouraged Trump to pardon certain U.S. servicemen accused of war crimes. Trump subsequently pardoned two of these servicemen and reinstated the rank of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, despite the objections of then-Defense Secretary Esper and other senior military leaders, who had warned that presidential pardons might undermine the military justice system’s integrity.

Trump has suggested that his national security team would reconsider U.S. policies regarding Ukraine and Russia, China, Iran, and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. He has also expressed frustration with several of the officials he appointed in 2016, criticizing those who resisted his more impulsive directives.

