Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘There Is Nobody Better at Controlling Our Borders’: Who Is Tom Homan, Trump’s Pick to Lead Deportation Efforts?

President-elect Donald Trump has named Tom Homan as his “border czar,” entrusting him with oversight of immigration enforcement and deportation. Known for his strong stance on border security, Homan is set to lead Trump’s efforts to tighten immigration controls.

‘There Is Nobody Better at Controlling Our Borders’: Who Is Tom Homan, Trump’s Pick to Lead Deportation Efforts?

President-elect Donald Trump has decided to appoint former acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, as “border czar” responsible for immigration, as well as maritime and aviation security.

Trump close friends with Tom Homan

According to Trump, he was close friends with Homan for a long time and believed him to be the only capable person to secure borders. He would oversee deportations to ensure those who illegally entered the United States are removed to their countries of origin,” he said.

Homan continued to note that he was not going to sweep through neighborhoods or set up detention camps and described such rumors as absurd.

The role of border czar, Tom Homan

The border czar role remains essential, though Trump has yet to provide particular plans for the position. The effort will require congressional funding and bilateral cooperation to accept returning migrants. Trump’s supporters anticipate that he will act quickly and reverse Joe Biden’s immigration policies potentially through executive powers to narrow the asylum pathway.

Appointments like that of Homan will only mean that involvement with Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation will not mean a trespass on one’s chances of being appointed in an administration by Trump, even as President Trump was seeking to distance himself from the project at the onset.

Is Trump trying to consolidate his power within the White House?

Of course, Trump will also resort to czar-like appointments that consolidate his power within the White House, to empower loyalists who will conduct government activities within departments in his favor. The Senate will never approve these appointments.

The “border czar” title comes after Trump and other Republicans used the term to attack Vice President Kamala Harris’s approach to dealing with migration issues originating from Central America.

Read More: Kremlin Rejects Report Of Putin-Trump Phone Call On Ukraine Conflict

Filed under

border czar President Donald Trump Tom Homan Tom Homan border czar Trump U.S. Immigration
Advertisement

Also Read

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women...

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It...

Explosion Rocks IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Operation Underway

Explosion Rocks IOCL Refinery In Vadodara; Rescue Operation Underway

Entertainment

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox