‘There Is Nobody Better at Controlling Our Borders’: Who Is Tom Homan, Trump’s Pick to Lead Deportation Efforts?

President-elect Donald Trump has named Tom Homan as his “border czar,” entrusting him with oversight of immigration enforcement and deportation. Known for his strong stance on border security, Homan is set to lead Trump’s efforts to tighten immigration controls.

Trump close friends with Tom Homan

According to Trump, he was close friends with Homan for a long time and believed him to be the only capable person to secure borders. He would oversee deportations to ensure those who illegally entered the United States are removed to their countries of origin,” he said.

Homan continued to note that he was not going to sweep through neighborhoods or set up detention camps and described such rumors as absurd.

The role of border czar, Tom Homan

The border czar role remains essential, though Trump has yet to provide particular plans for the position. The effort will require congressional funding and bilateral cooperation to accept returning migrants. Trump’s supporters anticipate that he will act quickly and reverse Joe Biden’s immigration policies potentially through executive powers to narrow the asylum pathway.

Appointments like that of Homan will only mean that involvement with Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation will not mean a trespass on one’s chances of being appointed in an administration by Trump, even as President Trump was seeking to distance himself from the project at the onset.

Is Trump trying to consolidate his power within the White House?

Of course, Trump will also resort to czar-like appointments that consolidate his power within the White House, to empower loyalists who will conduct government activities within departments in his favor. The Senate will never approve these appointments.

The “border czar” title comes after Trump and other Republicans used the term to attack Vice President Kamala Harris’s approach to dealing with migration issues originating from Central America.

