THIS US Media Publication Has Endorsed Donald Trump Despite Criticising In The Past

As Election Day draws near, American media outlets are starting to reveal their endorsements for the 2024 presidential race. This year, however, the number of endorsements is notably lower than in previous elections. Around 80 publications have endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, while fewer than 10 have declared support for Donald Trump.

Among the prominent endorsements for Harris are major publications like the Winston-Salem Chronicle, New York Times, Boston Globe, The New Yorker, Denver Post, Las Vegas Sun, Los Angeles Sentinel, Seattle Times, The Star-Ledger, Tennessee Tribune, Scientific American, and San Antonio Express.

The New York Post, meanwhile, has endorsed former President Trump, emphasizing his achievements in office over his “ridiculously hyperbolic” communication style.

In its endorsement, the Post noted that both Trump and Harris are presenting distinctly different visions for the country, calling this year’s choice both “stark and simple, but vital.” The Murdoch-owned publication described Trump as the “right choice,” citing his energy and effectiveness, despite previously criticizing his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol attack.

In 2022, CNN media critic Brian Stelter highlighted the Post’s prior criticism, where it labeled Trump as “unworthy” of a second term. However, the paper’s endorsement, coming less than two weeks before the election, reflects a shift in tone.

The Post acknowledged criticisms of Trump’s chaotic tenure, but stressed that, prior to COVID-19, his administration had delivered on job growth, wage increases, low unemployment, border security, and international stability.

Trump’s relationship with Murdoch-owned outlets has been strained, particularly due to their favorable coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis during the GOP primaries. Nevertheless, on Friday, October 25, Trump posted the Post’s endorsement on his Truth Social platform, celebrating their support.

Other endorsements for Trump include The Washington Times and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

