Sunday, October 27, 2024
Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

President Trump launched a harsh criticism of ex-Representative Liz Cheney, at a campaign event in Michigan on Saturday, labeling her as a proponent of military aggression against Muslim nations.

Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

President Trump launched a harsh criticism of ex-Representative Liz Cheney, at a campaign event in Michigan on Saturday, labeling her as a proponent of military aggression against Muslim nations. He remarked that Kamala Harris is campaigning alongside Cheney, whom he described as wanting to invade virtually every Muslim country. Trump suggested that Muslim Americans are aware of Cheney’s stance.

Dick Cheney responsible for military actions in Middle East

He also pointed to Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, alleging that he was responsible for significant military actions in the Middle East that resulted in the deaths of millions. Trump highlighted this connection to emphasize Harris’s association with Cheney.

Liz Cheney has been a vocal opponent of Trump, especially regarding his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. She ran for reelection for her at-large congressional seat in Wyoming but was defeated by Harriet Hageman, a candidate endorsed by Trump.

Liz Cheney lost her election by a historic margin

Trump further claimed that Cheney lost her election by a historic margin, stating that no sitting member of Congress has ever lost by such a significant amount.

These comments are especially significant given that Novi, where the rally took place, is near Detroit, a city with a substantial Arab-American and Muslim population. Many in this community expressed their dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which could impact the upcoming election in Michigan—a key battleground state.

Trump argued that electing Harris would pose a serious risk to many lives, asserting that her leadership could lead the nation into another world war due to her perceived incompetence. He speculated that such a situation could result in a military draft, framing her as overly eager for military conflict.

Liz Cheney campaigning for Harris

His statements followed a recent joint campaign appearance by Harris and Cheney in several battleground states, including Michigan. During an event in Wisconsin, Cheney remarked on the importance of trust in political leaders, suggesting that if someone wouldn’t be deemed trustworthy enough to care for children, they shouldn’t be considered for the presidency.

The Hill has reached out to both the Harris campaign and a representative for Cheney for their responses.

Filed under

Dick Cheney donald trump Harris Liz Cheney Liz Cheney trump US Election 2024 news
