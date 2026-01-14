Donald Trump Flips Off, Mouths ‘F*ck You’ To A Ford Worker Shouting ‘Pedophile Protector’ At Him During A Plant Visit | Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump was caught on camera making an obscene gesture toward a worker during a visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Detroit on Tuesday. The incident occurred as Trump toured the facility ahead of his address at the Detroit Economic Club.

A video of the moment, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a worker shouting at Trump from the factory floor as the president walked along an elevated platform above employees.

Viral Clip Shows Heated Exchange

According to reports, the worker repeatedly heckled Trump, accusing him of being a “pedophile protector.” In response, Trump appeared to shout back an expletive and made a middle-finger gesture in the direction of the heckler.

The brief exchange was captured on video and quickly spread online, drawing sharp reactions across political and social media circles.

Context Behind

The worker’s remarks appeared to reference Trump’s past association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but has said he severed ties with him years ago and barred him from Mar-a-Lago following a personal fallout.

