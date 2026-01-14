LIVE TV
Israel To Withdraw From 7 UN Agencies Following US Exit From 66 Global Bodies

Israel To Withdraw From 7 UN Agencies Following US Exit From 66 Global Bodies

Israel has announced it will immediately withdraw from seven United Nations agencies and affiliated bodies, days after the United States pulled out of 66 international organisations. The move was confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who cited alleged anti-Israel bias and what he described as bloated and ineffective bureaucratic structures within several UN bodies.

Last updated: January 14, 2026 04:13:25 IST

Sa’ar said the decision followed a comprehensive review initiated after the US withdrawal and warned that further disengagements could follow.

Israel Says Some UN Bodies Act Against Its Interests

According to the foreign minister, Israel will sever all contact with certain UN agencies and reassess its cooperation with others. He said the review focused on organisations that, in Israel’s view, repeatedly act against the country or fail to operate efficiently.

“This step reflects a broader reassessment of international bodies that consistently work against Israel or do not deliver meaningful outcomes,” Sa’ar said, adding that the process is ongoing.

Agencies Already Cut Off, More Withdrawals Announced

Israel has already disengaged from several UN bodies referenced in the US pullout announcement. These include the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict, which placed the Israel Defence Forces on a blacklist in 2024. Sa’ar criticised the move, saying Israel was unfairly grouped alongside extremist organisations.

Israel has also withdrawn from UN Women, accusing the agency of failing to address sexual violence against Israeli women during the October 7, 2023, attacks. Other bodies Israel has cut ties with include the UN Conference on Trade and Development and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, which Sa’ar said have issued repeated anti-Israel reports.

In addition, Israel has announced plans to withdraw from organisations such as the UN Alliance of Civilisations, UN Energy, and the Global Forum on Migration and Development. The foreign minister said these entities either promote narratives hostile to Israel or reflect what he termed the UN’s inefficient bureaucracy.

Sa’ar added that Israel’s foreign ministry has been instructed to carry out a wider review of engagement with remaining international organisations in coordination with other government departments.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 4:12 AM IST
