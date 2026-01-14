LIVE TV
Donald Trump Plans To End Sanctuary City Payments On February 1; No Funds For Supporters

Donald Trump Plans To End Sanctuary City Payments On February 1; No Funds For Supporters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday laid out a series of proposed immigration enforcement and fraud-prevention measures during an address at the Detroit Economic Club. The remarks focused on illegal immigration, federal spending, and what he described as systemic fraud within government programs.

Donald Trump Plans To End Sanctuary City Payments On February 1; No Funds For Supporters (Image Credits: X)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 14, 2026 02:36:39 IST

Trump said his administration would issue 90-day notices to states such as California, requiring them to cooperate in returning individuals who entered the US illegally.

Sanctuary Cities To Lose Federal Payments From February 1

During the speech, Trump announced that federal payments to sanctuary cities and states with sanctuary policies would be halted starting February 1. He argued that the financial burden of supporting undocumented migrants was unsustainable.

“No country can afford to take in millions of people and pay for their education, health care, and hospitals,” Trump said, while criticising states that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Fraud Crackdown, Citizenship Revocation Plans Announced

Trump also highlighted efforts to combat fraud, claiming that nearly 8,000 Small Business Administration loans in Minnesota had been suspended over suspected misuse. He said the Department of Justice has already filed charges against close to 100 individuals in alleged criminal conspiracies in the state.

As part of a broader crackdown, Trump announced plans to create a new “legal strike force” within the Department of Justice to investigate fraud, to be overseen by a newly appointed attorney general.

The president further said his administration would pursue the revocation of citizenship for naturalised immigrants convicted of fraud and deport individuals with criminal records. He added that such actions would apply regardless of country of origin.

During the address, Trump also criticised several Democratic leaders, including Representative Ilhan Omar and lawmakers he referred to collectively as “AOC plus three.”

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:36 AM IST
