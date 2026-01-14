Russia Labels US Threats Against Iran ‘Categorically Unacceptable’; Warns Of ‘Disastrous Consequences’

Russia has strongly criticised what it described as “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal affairs and denounced US threats of military action. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, such moves are “categorically unacceptable” and could lead to “disastrous consequences” for both the Middle East and global security.

The statement underscores Moscow’s firm opposition to foreign involvement in Iran’s domestic crisis, echoing Tehran’s own narrative that outside powers are exacerbating unrest.

Trump Backs Protests, Cancels Talks With Tehran

The Russian remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump made a high-profile intervention regarding Iran. On January 13, Trump announced the cancellation of talks with Iranian officials and publicly encouraged protesters. On Truth Social, he wrote: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING, TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!… HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Human rights organisations report that over 2,000 people have died and thousands more have been detained in nationwide protests. Earlier in the week, Trump warned Iran against using lethal force, saying violent crackdowns could prompt a strong US response.

Protests Escalate Amid Crackdown And Global Reactions

The unrest, which began in late December as protests over economic difficulties, has escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. Iranian authorities have imposed internet and communications blackouts and accused foreign powers, particularly the US and Israel, of instigating the unrest. Tehran’s foreign ministry condemned Washington’s statements as violations of international law and Iranian sovereignty.

International reactions have been mixed. While some Western leaders have voiced support for human rights and accountability, others emphasise the need to respect sovereignty and caution against escalation, highlighting divisions over how to respond to Iran’s ongoing crisis.

