Australia Places India In 'Highest-RISK' Category For Student Visas | What You Need to Know

Australia has tightened scrutiny of student visa applications from India after moving the country into its “highest-risk” assessment category. The revised classification came into effect on January 8 and has raised concerns among Indian students, one of the largest international student groups in Australia.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 13, 2026 23:55:17 IST

Australia has tightened scrutiny of student visa applications from India after moving the country into its “highest-risk” assessment category. The revised classification came into effect on January 8 and has raised concerns among Indian students, one of the largest international student groups in Australia.

Under the new framework, India has been shifted from Assessment Level 2 (AL2) to Assessment Level 3 (AL3), the highest risk tier. The assessment system ranges from AL1 (lowest risk) to AL3 (highest risk). Several other South Asian countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, have also been placed in the AL3 category, while Pakistan continues to remain there.

Australian authorities said the change is aimed at addressing emerging integrity concerns while continuing to support genuine students seeking quality education.

What The Change Means For Indian Students

With India now classified under the highest-risk category, student visa applications are expected to undergo stricter evaluation. Applicants will face more rigorous background checks, including closer scrutiny of financial documents, bank statements, English language proficiency certifications, and academic records.

Officials have also indicated that verification of educational institutions and referees will be more detailed. As a result, visa processing timelines are likely to increase due to the added layers of assessment.

India remains one of Australia’s largest sources of international students, second only to China. As of 2025, around 1.4 lakh Indian students are enrolled in Australian institutions, compared to approximately 1.9 lakh students from China.

Why Was India Reclassified?

While Australian authorities have not provided a specific country-wise explanation for the move, the decision comes amid heightened concerns over document fraud. Recent reports of fake degree rackets in India, including a major case uncovered by Kerala Police involving fraudulent academic certificates, have reportedly triggered political debate in Australia.

Australian Minister for International Education Julian Hill has said Australia is increasingly becoming the preferred destination among the “Big Four” study-abroad countries, alongside the US, UK, and Canada. This, he noted, has led to stronger emphasis on risk filtering and documentary verification to protect the integrity of the student visa system.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:55 PM IST
