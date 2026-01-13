Donald Trump Calls Off Talks With Iran, Tells Demonstrators, ‘KEEP PROTESTING, TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS’ As Nearly 2000 People Get Killed Amid Unrest

US President Donald Trump didn’t hold back when he spoke out in support of the protests sweeping Iran. He announced he’d cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials, warning that anyone behind violence against demonstrators would “pay a big price.”

Trump Backs Iran Protesters

On Truth Social, his own platform, Trump urged Iranians to keep up the pressure, telling them to keep records of anyone responsible for abuses.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” he posted.

Trump said he cut off diplomatic talks with Tehran in response to what he called the “senseless killing of protesters.” “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS,” his post continued. “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

What is happening in Iran?

All this comes as Iran faces its biggest wave of unrest in years. Protests over economic hardship have triggered a harsh crackdown, and the streets have turned tense. Iranian officials blame the chaos on “rioters” and foreign-backed “vandals,” but opposition groups and human rights organizations point the finger at security forces, accusing them of using deadly force against demonstrators.

For the first time, an Iranian official told Reuters that around 2,000 people, some protesters, some security forces have died during the unrest. He blamed “terrorists” for the deaths but didn’t share any specifics.

It’s been three weeks now, and these protests are the toughest challenge Iran’s clerical leaders have seen in at least three years. The turmoil comes with extra pressure from abroad, especially after Israeli and US strikes last year.

Iran’s leadership has tried to walk a fine line. On one hand, they admit protests over the economy are real. On the other hand, they’ve unleashed a heavy security response and accuse the US and Israel of stirring up trouble. Authorities claim armed groups have hijacked the demonstrations.

