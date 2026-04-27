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Home > Elections > Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know

Himanta Biswa Sarma faces a tough contest from Gaurav Gogoi in the Assam Assembly elections 2026.

Assam CM Hemanta Biswa
Assam CM Hemanta Biswa

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 15:19:02 IST

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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know

ASSAM EXIT POLLS: Assam went to the polls for all 126 Assembly seats on Thursday, wrapping up the voting in just one phase. This election was pretty heated, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP hoping to clinch a third straight term. The NDA pushed hard on infrastructure upgrades, raised the pitch for a Uniform Civil Code, and talked tough about border security and infiltration.

Assam Exit Polls 2026

On the other side, Gaurav Gogoi and the Congress led the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, an opposition alliance that focused on economic worries. They hammered the government over rising prices and what they called poor administration. With 722 candidates running, the big question is whether the BJP’s messaging around “Assamese identity” can stand up to an energised, united opposition, especially in rural areas and the tea-garden belts, which often decide the outcome.

Some well-known leaders are in the mix this time: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Badruddin Ajmal, Akhil Gogoi, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, just to name a few.

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Assam Exit Polls: When will Assam exit polls be announced? 

And about exit polls, don’t expect any for now. The Election Commission put a blanket ban on exit polls for all five states voting this month. From April 9, 7 am until April 29, 6:30 pm, publishing or conducting any exit poll is off-limits. Breaking this rule isn’t a minor slip; it can land you up to two years in jail, a fine, or both, according to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Assam Exit Polls: What are exit polls?

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after people vote to assess their voting behaviour and reasons for voting. Their purpose is to offer a preliminary estimate of the election results, as well as an analysis of voting patterns, issues and demography before the actual results are announced.

Exit polls were first used in India in the second Lok Sabha elections in 1957. Exit polls rely on surveying a random sample of voters in secret, and then aggregating and using statistical analysis to predict vote share, seat allocation and other election trends.

Assam Exit Polls: Are exit polls always accurate?

In the 2021 elections, the majority of exit polls indicated that the BJP-led alliance is likely to win the state. To form a government, the majority in the 126-member Assembly is 64. Four out of five exit polls have shown a comfortable margin for the BJP against the Congress while the ABP-CVoter poll has suggested a tight contest between the two.

In Assam, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was re-elected with 75 seats out of 126. The opposition, despite a narrow vote share, failed to win the election and Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as Chief Minister.

Where and when to watch Assam Exit Polls? 

You can find the latest exit poll results and coverage here on Moneycontrol.com, as well as the most complete coverage of the Assam assembly election. You can also watch exit polls live on NEWSX.

ALSO READ: Who Is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma? Arvind Kejriwal Boycotts Court Proceedings In Delhi Excise Policy Case Citing Conflict of Interest: ‘Won’t Be Possible For Me To…’

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Tags: Assam Assembly ElectionAssam CM Hemanta BiswaAssam Exit PollsAssembly Election 2026

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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know

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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know
Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know
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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know

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