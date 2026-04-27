ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: ZeroB, the flagship water purification brand of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., continues to reinforce its position as one of India’s most trusted and comprehensive water purification service providers, offering end-to-end solutions across residential, commercial, and institutional needs.

At a time when water quality challenges are becoming increasingly complex, owning a purifier alone is no longer sufficient. Consistent servicing, genuine spare parts, and expert maintenance are critical to ensuring safe drinking water every day. Addressing this need, ZeroB has built a robust service ecosystem that goes beyond products to deliver complete water care solutions at the customer’s doorstep.

Rising Summer Demand and Hidden Water Risks

With the onset of summer, water consumption increases significantly across households and commercial spaces, putting additional pressure on purification systems. During this period, the risk to water quality also rises.

Water may contain harmful contaminants such as pesticides, mercury, lead, and arsenic, along with chemicals like THMs (Trihalomethanes) and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) that can enter during treatment or through environmental pollution. These contaminants are often invisible and difficult to detect, making regular servicing not just important—but essential.

Without timely maintenance, even advanced purification systems can lose efficiency, compromising the safety of drinking water.

Comprehensive Multi-System Service Ecosystem

ZeroB’s service portfolio spans across RO, UV, UF systems, water softeners, and complete water purification solutions, ensuring that every system continues to perform efficiently throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Annual Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (ACMC) plans, customers benefit from:

Scheduled preventive maintenance

Filter and membrane replacements

Breakdown support and emergency servicing

Regular system health checks

ACMC plans further enhance customer convenience by offering all-inclusive maintenance handled by trained ZeroB engineers, ensuring long-term performance, cost efficiency, and peace of mind.

Importantly, ZeroB’s service expertise extends across all major water purifier brands, enabling customers to access professional, reliable servicing support regardless of the system they currently use, backed by trained technicians, genuine parts, and standardized processes.

Why Servicing Matters More Than Ever

With rising TDS levels, industrial contamination, and increasing stress on water sources, regular servicing has become essential. Neglecting purifier maintenance can lead to clogged filters, reduced purification efficiency, and even contamination of drinking water, turning a safety device into a potential health risk.

ZeroB’s structured service model ensures timely intervention through preventive care, expert diagnostics, and standardized servicing protocols, helping customers maintain consistent water quality.

A Trusted and Verified Service Network

Unlike fragmented local servicing ecosystems, ZeroB offers a company-backed, nationwide service network with:

Trained and verified technicians

100% genuine spare parts

Transparent pricing and standardized processes

Doorstep service with faster response times

From installation and routine servicing to urgent breakdown support, ZeroB ensures a seamless and reliable customer experience across India.

Beyond Products: A Complete Water Care Approach

ZeroB’s approach goes beyond selling purifiers — it focuses on delivering a holistic water management and service ecosystem.

Aligned with its vision of “Bharat Ka Paani,” ZeroB continues to ensure that safe and clean drinking water is not just installed once, but consistently maintained and delivered every single day across the country, across every household and every section of society.

Leadership Perspective

“Safe drinking water is not a one-time solution; it is a continuous process that depends on proper maintenance and reliable service. At ZeroB, we have built our service ecosystem to ensure that customers receive consistent support, genuine parts, and expert care throughout the lifecycle of their purification systems,” said Yogesh Bajpai, CEO, ZeroB.

About ZeroB

ZeroB, a flagship brand of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., is one of India’s pioneers in water purification and total water management. With over four decades of expertise, ZeroB offers advanced solutions across homes, institutions, and commercial spaces, supported by one of the strongest service networks in the industry.

Media Contact:

Email – cws.service@ionexchange.co.in

www.zerobonline.com