LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 27, 2026 15:30:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: ZeroB, the flagship water purification brand of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., continues to reinforce its position as one of India’s most trusted and comprehensive water purification service providers, offering end-to-end solutions across residential, commercial, and institutional needs.

At a time when water quality challenges are becoming increasingly complex, owning a purifier alone is no longer sufficient. Consistent servicing, genuine spare parts, and expert maintenance are critical to ensuring safe drinking water every day. Addressing this need, ZeroB has built a robust service ecosystem that goes beyond products to deliver complete water care solutions at the customer’s doorstep.

You Might Be Interested In

Rising Summer Demand and Hidden Water Risks

With the onset of summer, water consumption increases significantly across households and commercial spaces, putting additional pressure on purification systems. During this period, the risk to water quality also rises.

Water may contain harmful contaminants such as pesticides, mercury, lead, and arsenic, along with chemicals like THMs (Trihalomethanes) and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) that can enter during treatment or through environmental pollution. These contaminants are often invisible and difficult to detect, making regular servicing not just important—but essential.

Without timely maintenance, even advanced purification systems can lose efficiency, compromising the safety of drinking water.

Comprehensive Multi-System Service Ecosystem

ZeroB’s service portfolio spans across RO, UV, UF systems, water softeners, and complete water purification solutions, ensuring that every system continues to perform efficiently throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Annual Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (ACMC) plans, customers benefit from:

  • Scheduled preventive maintenance
  • Filter and membrane replacements
  • Breakdown support and emergency servicing
  • Regular system health checks

ACMC plans further enhance customer convenience by offering all-inclusive maintenance handled by trained ZeroB engineers, ensuring long-term performance, cost efficiency, and peace of mind.

Importantly, ZeroB’s service expertise extends across all major water purifier brands, enabling customers to access professional, reliable servicing support regardless of the system they currently use, backed by trained technicians, genuine parts, and standardized processes.

Why Servicing Matters More Than Ever

With rising TDS levels, industrial contamination, and increasing stress on water sources, regular servicing has become essential. Neglecting purifier maintenance can lead to clogged filters, reduced purification efficiency, and even contamination of drinking water, turning a safety device into a potential health risk.

ZeroB’s structured service model ensures timely intervention through preventive care, expert diagnostics, and standardized servicing protocols, helping customers maintain consistent water quality.

A Trusted and Verified Service Network

Unlike fragmented local servicing ecosystems, ZeroB offers a company-backed, nationwide service network with:

  • Trained and verified technicians
  • 100% genuine spare parts
  • Transparent pricing and standardized processes
  • Doorstep service with faster response times

From installation and routine servicing to urgent breakdown support, ZeroB ensures a seamless and reliable customer experience across India.

Beyond Products: A Complete Water Care Approach

ZeroB’s approach goes beyond selling purifiers — it focuses on delivering a holistic water management and service ecosystem.

Aligned with its vision of “Bharat Ka Paani,” ZeroB continues to ensure that safe and clean drinking water is not just installed once, but consistently maintained and delivered every single day across the country, across every household and every section of society.

Leadership Perspective

“Safe drinking water is not a one-time solution; it is a continuous process that depends on proper maintenance and reliable service. At ZeroB, we have built our service ecosystem to ensure that customers receive consistent support, genuine parts, and expert care throughout the lifecycle of their purification systems,” said Yogesh Bajpai, CEO, ZeroB.

About ZeroB

ZeroB, a flagship brand of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., is one of India’s pioneers in water purification and total water management. With over four decades of expertise, ZeroB offers advanced solutions across homes, institutions, and commercial spaces, supported by one of the strongest service networks in the industry.

Media Contact:
Email – cws.service@ionexchange.co.in
www.zerobonline.com 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Everything You Need To Know

IPO Market This Week: Amba Auto SME Issue Opens, Adisoft Listing And Citius InvIT Debut in Focus This Week

Turgo Launches V2 Autonomous Marketing Platform to Automate Net New Business Acquisition

Who Is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma? Arvind Kejriwal Boycotts Court Proceedings In Delhi Excise Policy Case Citing Conflict of Interest: ‘Won’t Be Possible For Me To…’

“I Will Return for BJP’s Oath-Taking After May 4”: Narendra Modi Signals Win At Barrackpore Rally

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: 10-Year-Old Rides Scooter In Busy Bengaluru Street, Internet Calls It ‘Dangerous Negligence’

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why

Mumbai Shocker: Four Family Members Die After Suspected Food Poisoning Linked To Watermelon Consumption; Investigation Underway | Here’s How To Check If It Is Safe To Eat

BLA’s 27 Attacks Rock Pakistan: 42 Soldiers Killed, Posts Seized, Asim Munir’s Troops Forced To Retreat In Balochistan Offensive

Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

“I Will Return for BJP’s Oath-Taking After May 4”: Narendra Modi Signals Win At Barrackpore Rally

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India
ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India
ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India
ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

QUICK LINKS