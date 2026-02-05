LIVE TV
From STDs To 'Very Low' Testosterone And Egg-Shaped Micrope**s, Notorious Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Medical Records Expose His Sexual Health Struggles

From STDs To ‘Very Low’ Testosterone And Egg-Shaped Micrope**s, Notorious Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical Records Expose His Sexual Health Struggles

Newly released medical records reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s long battle with low testosterone, sexual health issues, and repeated attempts to seek treatment.

Medical tests also revealed Epstein had contracted gonorrhea and other infections (IMAGE: X)
Medical tests also revealed Epstein had contracted gonorrhea and other infections (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 5, 2026 20:52:03 IST

From STDs To ‘Very Low’ Testosterone And Egg-Shaped Micrope**s, Notorious Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical Records Expose His Sexual Health Struggles

Jeffrey Epstein, infamous for his crimes, spent years complaining about “very low” testosterone and a lack of sex drive, issues he blamed on what he called his “egg-shaped” micropenis. 

Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Health Struggles

Newly released medical records paint a pretty bleak picture. He constantly searched for solutions, even asking about enlargement pills and hormone treatments, but seemed hesitant to actually stick with anything, as reported by New York Post.

These records, now public, show Epstein had battled a string of STDs over the years, including gonorrhea. Blood tests kept coming back with low testosterone, something he told his doctors had been going on for a decade or more.

He’d send rambling late-night emails, frustrated about his lousy sleep and “same low testosterone for 15 years.” Still, he dragged his feet on hormone therapy, worried it’d just make things worse.

Jeffrey Epstein Sought Hormone Therapy and Enlargement Pills

One doctor suggested Clomid, a fertility drug sometimes used to boost testosterone. Epstein tried it, hated it, and quit, complaining it left him bloated and “as if I was pregnant.”

He wasn’t shy about searching for shortcuts either, an email in 2012 from a “Dr. Maxman” landed in his inbox, advertising “max penis enlarger pills.”

Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical File: Hormone Issues And STDs

It wasn’t just Epstein talking about his body. One of his victims once described his penis as “extremely deformed” shaped like a lemon or an egg.

He’d email doctors about everything, parasites, blood in his urine, bladder polyps listing off treatments and antibiotics he’d taken for various infections. He even brought up freezing his sperm, maybe hoping to preserve his “legacy” in some twisted way.

In the end, the records show a guy obsessed with his own body, desperate for fixes, but never really finding any answers.

MUST READ: What Is Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1? Pakistan Wraps Up Crackdown Against Separatists In Balochistan, Leaving 216 Militants Killed

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 8:52 PM IST
