Home > Viral News > Pakistani-Origin Influencer Abandoned At Birth In A Box, Is Now A Social Media Star, Speaks Fluent Chinese- Watch!

Pakistani-Origin Influencer Abandoned At Birth In A Box, Is Now A Social Media Star, Speaks Fluent Chinese- Watch!

Pakistani-born Chinese influencer Fan Zihe, adopted and raised in Henan, announced her marriage to longtime supporter Lyu Xiaoshuai. The viral social media star, known for her farm life videos and humble roots, tied the knot in a modest traditional ceremony that captured hearts across China.

Fan Zihe, a 20-year-old influencer of Pakistani descent, married her longtime follower ( Photo: X)
Fan Zihe, a 20-year-old influencer of Pakistani descent, married her longtime follower ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 24, 2025 17:45:22 IST

One of the influencers of Pakistani origin, who was adopted and brought up by Chinese parents, announced her marriage to one of her first online followers.

The name of Fan Zihe, 20, had become a household name on Chinese social media. Daxiang News reported that she was found in Pakistan in a cardboard box as an infant and adopted by a childless Chinese family that was employed in the nation.

Who is Fan Zihe? 

She was taken home by her adoptive parents to the rural province of Henan, where she was called Zihe; this was to signify her long life. They brought her up with a lot of love and encouragement, though they were very poor.

In late 2023, the life of Fan Zihe became dramatic because a short video in which she slurps noodles and praises them in a thick keeping Henan accent became viral, receiving over 1.4 million likes. The video was not only about her gorgeous appearance, but it also revealed the family’s coziness.

Sudden fame soon led to a huge following, currently more than 1.8 million, as fans were fascinated by her apt form of Pakistani roots and rural Chinese upbringing.

After her breakout moment, Fan Zihe has provided a daily peep show of her life on a farm, most of the time focusing on her adoptive parents and neighbours. She has also established a reputation for serving her local people by assisting them in selling their produce online.

Her simple genuineness made her shine among the polished city P.I.s that rule the social media in China, gaining her a mass following.

Fan Zihe’s Love Story

Lyu Xiaoshuai was one of her earliest supporters and was immediately impressed by her strength and gentleness. However, as time passed, the two became friends because of their friends and became closer.

Lyu Xiaoshuai later quit his work to promote the online career of Fan, helping her with video production as well as helping her with the farm work on her family farm. Their relationship grew stronger, and three years into their relationship Fan Zihe posted through the social media that the two would get married on the 17th of September.

Their wedding pictures and livestreams depicted the couple laughing in their traditionally rooted celebrations in a modest way, and their decorations have personal touches.

The Chinese social media fans called her a fairy tale princess and asked Lyu Xiaoshuai to love their Henan princess.

