Tipsy Trouble: Drunk Raccoon Breaks Into Virginia Liquor Shop, Passes Out In Bathroom After Whisky Binge

Drunk Raccoon: A Virginia liquor store witnessed an unexpected and unusually furry intruder over the weekend when a raccoon crashed through the ceiling, raided the whisky shelf and eventually passed out in the bathroom. When employees arrived at the Ashland-area store early Saturday, they were met with a scene straight out of a comedy- smashed bottles, alcohol pooled across the floor and a collapsed ceiling tile.

What initially looked like a late-night burglary quickly revealed a far smaller and much drunker suspect. The culprit was a ‘raccoon’, sprawled out in the restroom after what appeared to be a wild whisky binge. The animal had fallen through the ceiling, helped itself to the bottom shelf where the scotch and whisky were stored, and left the shop in chaos.

A raccoon broke into a closed liquor store and hit the bottom shelf, where the scotch and whisky were stored. An employee at the Ashland, Virginia-area liquor store found the trash panda passed out on the bathroom floor at the end of his drunken escapade. pic.twitter.com/1HApQNTnDw — The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2025

Animal Control Steps In

Local animal control officer Samantha Martin responded to the call and couldn’t help but laugh at the unusual case. “I personally like raccoons. They are funny little critters,” Martin said. “He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

Martin transported the groggy raccoon to the county shelter, joking it was just “another day in the life of an animal control officer.”

Released After ‘Hangover Recovery’

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter later confirmed that the raccoon sobered up and showed no signs of injury, aside from what they playfully described as “a hangover and poor life choices.”

After a few hours of rest, the raccoon was released safely back into the wild. Officials added, hoping the lesson stuck, that “breaking and entering is not the answer.”

