Airbus Cuts 2025 Delivery Target Amid Troubles With Top-Selling Jet

Airbus: Airbus has scaled back its commercial aircraft delivery target for 2025, revising the target to around 790 jets. The adjustment comes after a significant supplier-related quality issue affecting fuselage panels on the company’s highly successful A320 family of aircraft. Earlier, Airbus had projected deliveries of roughly 820 aircraft for the year, but the newly identified defects have forced the manufacturer to reassess its production outlook.

The A320, which surpassed Boeing’s 737 in October to become the most-delivered aircraft in history, is central to Airbus’ global strategy. Any disruption to its production line has major implications for airlines, suppliers, and delivery schedules worldwide.

Fuselage Panel Defects Broader Than Initially Anticipated

According to a presentation shared with airlines, Airbus engineers have found that the quality issue extends across a wider range of A320 fuselage panels than initially expected. The discovery has prompted Airbus to prepare extensive inspections on hundreds of aircraft already in various stages of production. Notably, around 40% of the affected jets remain on the assembly line and have not yet reached completion.

The issue traces back to components manufactured by Sofitec Aero, a Seville-based supplier responsible for stretching and milling fuselage panels. The panels were found to have an incorrect thickness, prompting Airbus to flag the issue as an industrial quality concern requiring immediate resolution.

The revelation follows a weekend emergency recall of thousands of A320 aircraft for a software update, adding to operational pressure on the manufacturer. Reuters first reported the panel defect earlier this week, noting increasing scrutiny across Airbus’ supply chain.

Delivery Slowdown Evident, But Financial Guidance Unchanged

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirmed that the fuselage issue impacted November deliveries, contributing to a slowdown. While official figures will be released on Friday, industry sources reported that Airbus delivered 72 aircraft in November, fewer than expected and short of internal targets.

Despite the setbacks, Airbus maintained in its latest statement that the company’s financial goals for 2024 remain unchanged. Executives emphasized that while production adjustments are necessary, the company’s broader performance outlook remains stable.

Airbus now faces the dual challenge of speeding up inspections and coordinating closely with airlines, all while ensuring upcoming delivery targets remain achievable. The next few months will be crucial as the manufacturer works to resolve the defects and restore production momentum.

(With Agency Inputs)

