Taliban Publicly Executes Murderer Under Sharia In Khost, 80,000 Turn Out To Watch Killer Shot By Victim’s Relative

Taliban authorities on Tuesday executed a man publicly in Khost, accused of killing 13 members of a single family. This is the 11th execution carried out in Kabul since the Taliban assumed power in 2021. The public killing was carried out under the strict terms of Sharia law, which has been implemented in Afghanistan post Taliban capture. The regime has banned education for women and girls following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces four years ago. The execution has drawn sharp criticism worldwide, even prompting the United Nations (UN) to issue a statement.

Who Was Mangal? Man Executed Publicly By Taliban For Killing Family Members

According to a statement from the Supreme Court of Afghanistan, the man, identified as Mangal, was sentenced to death for the murders of Abdul Rahman and 12 other family members, including women and children.

The court added that the execution order received approval from Hibatullah Akhunzada, Afghanistan’s supreme leader.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Sister Conveys Former Pakistan PM’s Message From Adiala Jail, Says ‘Asim Munir Is Responsible For…’

“The family of the victim was offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation, but after they refused and insisted on Qisas, the order for the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas was issued,” the statement read on the social media platform X.

In Khost Province, the divine order of Qisas (retaliation) was carried out on a murderer pic.twitter.com/QV6YKgDy6s — Supreme Court Of Afghanistan (ستره محکمه ) (@SupremeCourt_af) December 2, 2025

80,000 People Gather To Watch The Taliban Public Execution

According to reports, approximately 80,000 people, including Taliban officials and relatives of the victims, attended the execution. Mangal was reportedly shot by a relative of the family he had murdered. According to Amu News, a 13-year-old boy from the victims’ family carried out the execution, though HT.com could not independently verify this claim.

A witness told TOLO News, “They brought the killer in front of everyone. Doctors came and followed their procedures. Then the complainant arrived and, in accordance with what Sharia permits, fired at him and shot him.”

Growing Trend Of Public Executions Under Taliban

Alongside Mangal, two others, reportedly his sons, were also convicted. Their executions have been postponed as the victims’ family members currently reside abroad.

The Supreme Court clarified, “In this murder case, the three courts and the honorable leadership of the Islamic Emirate had also ordered the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas against two other criminals. However, since some of the heirs of the victims reside outside the country and were not present, the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas against those criminals was postponed, in accordance with Sharia provisions, until the presence of the heirs of the victims.”

UN Condemns Public Execution

Shortly before the execution, United Nations Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennet called for the punishment to be halted.

Today’s public execution of a man in a sports stadium in Khost #Afghanistan was reportedly carried out by a 13 year old boy and seen by thousands, including young children. Such executions are a gross violation of human rights and dignity, and incompatible with Islamic law. — UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) December 2, 2025

“Public executions are inhumane, a cruel and unusual punishment, and contrary to international law,” he wrote on X.

Following the execution, Bennet added, “Such executions are a gross violation of human rights and dignity, and incompatible with Islamic law.”

Also Read: ‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread…’: MEA On Pakistan’s Airspace Denial Claim Over Aid Flights To Sri Lanka