Home > World > Imran Khan’s Sister Conveys Former Pakistan PM’s Message From Adiala Jail, Says ‘Asim Munir Is Responsible For…’

After meeting her brother, Uzma Khan told reporters that Imran Khan was 'fit and fine' but suffering mental harassment in custody.

Imran Khan (X/@PTIOfficial)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 19:57:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uzma Khan, the sister of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, was allowed on Tuesday to visit him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail amid intense rumours about threats to his life. Her visit came after weeks of speculation and protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who alleged that the government had secretly restricted all family meetings with the jailed PTI founder.

Hundreds of PTI supporters gathered outside Adiala Jail and the Islamabad High Court, demanding clarity on Khan’s condition. According to reports, an unannounced ban on meeting Khan had been in place for more than a month. This ban led to widespread speculation on social media, with many questioning whether the former prime minister was even alive. Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023.

After meeting her brother, Uzma Khan told reporters that Imran Khan was “fit and fine” but suffering mental harassment in custody. She said Khan had complained that he was being mentally tortured inside prison and alleged that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir was responsible. Earlier, Khan’s sisters had warned that if anything happened to him, those responsible would face consequences from Pakistanis at home and abroad.

To prevent large-scale protests, the Punjab government deployed the entire Rawalpindi police force along Adiala Road. Section 144, which bans gatherings of four or more people, is already in place in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Personnel from eight police stations, along with senior officers, were stationed outside the jail.

A Punjab government official told PTI that security restrictions were extremely tight. “An eight-kilometre stretch has been completely sealed. Schools and colleges are closed. Residents must show ID cards to pass through the area,” the official said.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM’s Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 7:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
