Home > World > Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM's Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM’s Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

Imran Khan News (He’s Fit And Fine): Imran Khan’s sister confirmed he is alive but extremely angry after meeting him in Adiala Jail, dismissing weeks of speculation. Health concerns grew after family visits were restricted, sparking PTI protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. His sons allege authorities are withholding key information.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 2, 2025 18:50:23 IST

Imran Khan News: Imran Khan is very much alive but visibly furious, his sister said after meeting the former Pakistan Prime Minister at Adiala Jail.

Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is alive and well and he has seen his sister, Dr Uzma Khanum, Dawn News reported on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was preceded by rumours concerning the health of the former Prime Minister, especially after the family members were not allowed to visit him in a few weeks.

It was also a continuation of the protests led by the followers of Imran Khan, in Islamabad and at Rawalpindi, who had led demonstrations that caused the Pak authorities to release notices banning mass gatherings in both the cities. However, that did not prevent his followers to agitate in the Islamabad High Court this morning.

The worry about the state of Khan escalated last month when his three sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan reported that they were attacked when they requested to see him.

These anxieties were accentuated by the remarks of his sons, that the jail officials were hiding something irreparable relative to their father. His son, Kasim Khan, informed Reuters that there was no direct or verifiable contact with him even though there was a court order of meeting once a week.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 6:33 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Imran Khanimran khan deathpakistan newspti

