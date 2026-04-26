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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

Karan Johar confirms Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna will be adapted into a web series. Here’s everything we know about the OTT expansion, storyline, cast legacy, and release expectations.

Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama
Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 26, 2026 15:39:37 IST

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Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

Karan Johar is bringing one of his most talked-about films back into focus. The filmmaker has confirmed that his 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna will be reimagined as a long-form web series, giving the story a fresh and more detailed narrative for OTT audiences.

A Film That Sparked Debate

Originally released in 2006, the film featured a powerful ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher. Set in New York City, the story explored complex themes like infidelity, emotional disconnect, and modern-day relationships. While it performed well commercially, the subject matter triggered mixed reactions among viewers.

Web Series Adaptation in Progress

Johar recently revealed that the story is being developed into a web series for a digital platform. Although he has not shared the platform name or release timeline yet, he confirmed that the project is currently in the works. The shift to an episodic format will allow the narrative to unfold in greater depth.

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Why OTT Format Makes Sense

The filmmaker believes that long-form storytelling will help dive deeper into the emotional journeys of the characters. Unlike the film, the series can explore backstories, motivations, and unresolved conflicts with more clarity. With audiences today more open to layered storytelling, the timing of this adaptation seems ideal.

When Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna first released, it faced criticism for its portrayal of extramarital relationships. Johar has often clarified that the film was not about endorsing infidelity but about reflecting real-life emotional struggles. He even recalled how some viewers were uncomfortable during certain scenes, highlighting how society often resists confronting uncomfortable truths on screen.

Expanding the Emotional Universe

The upcoming series is expected to go beyond the original storyline. With more screen time, the creators can build stronger character arcs and possibly introduce new layers to the narrative. This expansion could make the story more relatable for a modern audience. 

A Second Life for a Cult Film

Over the years, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has gained recognition as one of Johar’s boldest films. What was once considered controversial is now appreciated for its layered storytelling. The upcoming web series has the potential to reintroduce the story to a new generation while offering a more nuanced perspective.

Koffee With Karan Also Returns

Alongside this project, Johar has also confirmed the return of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Season 9 is expected to premiere around Diwali this year, adding to the excitement for fans.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 9 OTT Release: Karan Johar Confirms Diwali 2026 Premiere | Full Details on When and Where to Watch

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Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

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Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

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Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama
Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama
Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama
Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

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