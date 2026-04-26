Koffee With Karan Season 9 OTT Release: Karan Johar Confirms Diwali 2026 Premiere | Full Details on When and Where to Watch

The upcoming return of Koffee With Karan, which fans have been waiting for, has received its official confirmation, bringing happiness to viewers of the celebrity talk program. Karan Johar, the filmmaker and show host, announced that Season 9 will begin its broadcast during the Diwali festive period of 2026, which will provide another opportunity for open dialogue and creation of newsworthy events.
Diwali 2026 Release Confirmed
Koffee With Karan Season 9 will most likely stream on JioHotstar because recent seasons have moved to digital platforms. The show has used the platform for its latest editions, so it will serve as the expected streaming venue for the upcoming season.
What to Expect from Season 9
Season 8 Recap: Viral Moments and Controversies
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