Koffee With Karan Season 9 OTT Release: Karan Johar Confirms Diwali 2026 Premiere | Full Details on When and Where to Watch

The upcoming return of Koffee With Karan, which fans have been waiting for, has received its official confirmation, bringing happiness to viewers of the celebrity talk program. Karan Johar, the filmmaker and show host, announced that Season 9 will begin its broadcast during the Diwali festive period of 2026, which will provide another opportunity for open dialogue and creation of newsworthy events.

Diwali 2026 Release Confirmed

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will most likely stream on JioHotstar because recent seasons have moved to digital platforms. The show has used the platform for its latest editions, so it will serve as the expected streaming venue for the upcoming season.

What to Expect from Season 9

The show will bring back its coffee couch segment, which features celebrities appearing without any filters, according to new Bollywood and entertainment industry guests who will join this segment. The official guest list has not been released yet, but audiences should expect to see both well-known actors and unexpected combinations of different characters together with popular current personalities.

The upcoming season will introduce minor changes to its existing format, which will help maintain viewer interest throughout the season while keeping its main elements that have contributed to its long-lasting popularity.

Season 8 Recap: Viral Moments and Controversies

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan, which started broadcasting in late 2023 and ended in early 2024, created huge social media excitement and entertainment industry attention. The first episode, which starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, became one of the most discussed segments of the show.

Deepika’s open statements about her romantic experiences created a major online discussion, while her playful jokes and clever dialogue kept the audience interested. The show reached another viral moment when Varun Dhawan made a funny remark about Karan Johar, which showed the program’s usual blend of comedic content and controversial elements.

The season also included major appearances from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, who all appeared in the show, which resulted in increased viewer interaction.

In Headlines Since 2004

The show Koffee With Karan, which started in 2004, has established itself through its daring inquiries and fast-paced game sections and its controversial discussions, which have become public topics. The show has maintained its popularity through its controversial statements and its revealing surprises, which showcase its performers.

The show has established itself as one of India’s most popular talk shows because multiple episodes have sparked discussions that extend beyond their entertainment value.

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