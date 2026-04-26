Red Dead Redemption 2 Drops New Trader Bonuses While Classic Arthur Bug Amuses Fans- What You Should Know

Red Dead Redemption 2: Red Dead Redemption 2 is still one of the best open world games even nearly eight years after the launch. With its captivating story, immersive world and gameplay, the game still retains players to this day. Although there are players out there who have gone through the single-player content and have raised questions about the lack of DLC, Rockstar Games has managed to keep the game alive with the continuously updated multiplayer mode. And the latest event has not only revealed Trader bonuses and limited-time rewards, but a funny Arthur Morgan glitch, that recently surfaced again, has managed to grab the attention of the community.

Red Dead Redemption 2: What Are the New Trader Bonuses in Red Dead Online?

Recently released update focuses on the Trader role and allows players to maximise earnings. From now until May 4, players will have 3X RDO$, Gold and XP on Call to Arms, 3X RDO$, XP and Role XP on all Trader Sales, and 5X rewards on Fishing. This is one of the most rewarding events for players that want to level up or increase their in-game money.

Red Dead Redemption 2: What Limited-Time Rewards Can Players Get?

Rockstar Games have introduced a few time-limited rewards to the events. From April 21 until April 27, players will receive the North Tumbleweed Treasure Map by crafting an item at Gus’ Shop. And from April 28 until May 4, players will receive the Shaffer Chaps for logging in on two different days.

In addition, 5 Trader Sales give you the Fortune Buckle and all Trader Daily Challenges give you the Tennessee Walker Camp Flag. Players who are dedicated and get to Rank 20 in the Trader role are awarded the Burdall Hat. Finally, you can also get a free, community-created outfit from Tailors or the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Why Is the Arthur Morgan Glitch Trending Again?

Alongside the release of the update, another long time glitch has been trending around social media, causing a good laugh among players. The bug can be triggered when you jump off of your horse right before a cutscene, and instead of just moving on to the cinematic as normal, Arthur runs at full speed through the cutscene on foot while everyone else is still riding horses.

The result is hilarious, with Arthur blurring past on horseback, maintaining a ridiculously impressive speed.

Red Dead Redemption 2: What Is Causing the Glitch in the Game?

The glitch is caused by the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 uses real time, dynamic cutscenes rather than pre-rendered ones. This allows for player customisations, such as Arthur’s look, to be carried into the cinematic, but also means that unexpected behaviours can happen when triggering actions at the right moment.

Similar oddities have known Rockstar’s RAGE engine since older titles, but the intricacies and scope of Red Dead Redemption 2 only make these bugs more apparent and usually more amusing.

Why This Update Is Important to You

Without a substantial DLC launch for the game or a sequel on the horizon, Red Dead Online is the only way for the fans to get new content. And events such as these not only offer valuable rewards but also keep the community active.

Alongside viral incidents such as the Arthur glitch, the game remains current in the gaming community. While players wait for future projects such as Rockstar’s next big thing, Red Dead Redemption 2 is here to show that it’s still got plenty of life and humour left.

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