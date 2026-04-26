Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Delhi’s Traffic Police ‘Green Corridor’ Helped DC Pacer Reach Hospital In Minutes!

Delhi Capitals bowler Lungi Ngidi experienced an alarming injury during their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings in New Delhi on Saturday, leading to immediate medical assistance and quick action from local services. The mishap took place during the second over of Punjab’s batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when the pacer tried to catch a delivery from Axar Patel to get Priyansh Arya out but miscalculated the ball’s path. During the process, he lost his footing and fell hard, bumping his head against the ground. The effect caused him to grasp his head and express discomfort in his neck and head, while players and support staff hurried to help him.

The scenario rapidly intensified, prompting an ambulance to be brought onto the field. Ngidi was put on a stretcher and taken to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for additional assessment. Although the hospital is approximately 7.5 kilometres distant — a trip that usually requires 15–20 minutes in light traffic — the ambulance arrived in just 11 minutes, even at busy evening times.

This swift action was achieved through collaborative efforts from the Delhi Traffic Police.

“During the IPL match between Delhi and Punjab, an unfortunate incident occurred when Lungi Ngidi sustained a serious head injury on the field. Upon contacting the match organisers, it was learnt that the injured player needed urgent medical attention and was required to be shifted to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Rajendra Nagar,” DCP Traffic (Central Range) Nishant Gupta was quoted as saying to ANI.

“Acting swiftly, ACP Traffic/Central District, Sanjay Singh immediately coordinated with the Police Control Room and directed the creation of a Green Corridor to ensure the uninterrupted movement of the ambulance. The ambulance successfully reached the hospital in a remarkable 11 minutes, cutting through peak-hour traffic and ensuring timely medical care,” he added.

Lungi Ngidi Issues Update On Injury

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has issued a reassuring update after sustaining a head injury during the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), telling fans that he is “all good” following the incident.

The South African pacer, who was involved in a worrying on-field moment during the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Saturday afternoon, took to his Social Media handle Instagram to thank supporters for their concern on Sunday.

“Thank you for the messages, all good,” Ngidi wrote in his first public reaction after the injury scare, easing fears over his condition, while sharing a story on Instagram.

(with agencies’ inputs)