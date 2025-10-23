Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

A truck driver of Indian origin has been arrested following a fatal crash in Ontario, California that also claimed the lives of three people and injured, at least, four others.

Jashanpreet Singh, the accused, is allegedly a 2022 illegal immigrant to the US. Another Punjabi illegal immigrant killed three individuals in August as he made an illegal U-turn in a US freeway.

Indian-Origin Truck Driver Arrested

The crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon just east of the intersection of the I-15 Freeway involved a 21-year-old Jamshanpreet Singh who was rear-ended by a freightliner tractor-trailer in the slow traffic and crashed into several other vehicles in the same lane (ABC7). The camera footage on the dashcam was the first to record the initial impact, as per the report.

BREAKING: 3 kiIIed in California by an illegal alien truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh. Singh entered in 2022, was released by Biden. pic.twitter.com/csrKmjTRsD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2025

Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves 3 Dead in California

According to Yuba City, California, Jashanpreet Singh was arrested due to such charges as driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter.

According to Fox News, toxicology tests proved the presence of impairment and police claim that Singh had never hit the brakes before smashing into the traffic jam.

According to Fox News, law enforcement sources claim that Singh entered the United States unlawfully in 2022, as an Indian national.

According to sources at Fox News, federal law enforcement officials confirmed that Singh was apprehended by US Border Patrol in the El Centro sector of California in March 2022 and sent onto the interior of the country awaiting an immigration hearing.

According to the report of CBS News, the accident involved eight vehicles (four commercial trucks) and three dead people and four hospitalized.

According to the case, Singh has been detained without bail in San Bernardino County, and he is going to have his next hearing on Thursday at Rancho Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said it was still under investigation whether Singh had a valid commercial driver license when the accident occurred.

In August, the US government temporarily suspended the issuance of worker visas to commercial truck drivers. According to the CBS news, a spokesperson of the State Department only clarified that the move was taken to permit a full and detailed consideration of both the screening and vetting processes involved in evaluating the eligibility of the applicants to the visas of the US.

Foreign truckers may be a danger to the lives of Americans and the United States national security and foreign policy interests as the State Department spokesperson quoted in CBS.

In August, an Indian undocumented immigrant by the name of Harjinder Singh tried to make an unlawful U-turn on the Florida Turnpike in St Lucie County where he killed three individuals. US Marshals claimed that Singh had acquired a commercial driver licence (CDL) of California, although he was an illegal immigrant.

