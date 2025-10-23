LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

Indian-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh has been arrested in California after a deadly multi-vehicle crash killed three people and injured four. Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2022, faces DUI and manslaughter charges as authorities probe his license and immigration status.

An Indian-origin truck driver has been arrested after a deadly collision in Ontario (PHOTO: X)
An Indian-origin truck driver has been arrested after a deadly collision in Ontario (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 23, 2025 14:52:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

A truck driver of Indian origin has been arrested following a fatal crash in Ontario, California that also claimed the lives of three people and injured, at least, four others.

Jashanpreet Singh, the accused, is allegedly a 2022 illegal immigrant to the US. Another Punjabi illegal immigrant killed three individuals in August as he made an illegal U-turn in a US freeway.

Indian-Origin Truck Driver Arrested

The crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon just east of the intersection of the I-15 Freeway involved a 21-year-old Jamshanpreet Singh who was rear-ended by a freightliner tractor-trailer in the slow traffic and crashed into several other vehicles in the same lane (ABC7). The camera footage on the dashcam was the first to record the initial impact, as per the report.

Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves 3 Dead in California

According to Yuba City, California, Jashanpreet Singh was arrested due to such charges as driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter.

According to Fox News, toxicology tests proved the presence of impairment and police claim that Singh had never hit the brakes before smashing into the traffic jam.

According to Fox News, law enforcement sources claim that Singh entered the United States unlawfully in 2022, as an Indian national.

According to sources at Fox News, federal law enforcement officials confirmed that Singh was apprehended by US Border Patrol in the El Centro sector of California in March 2022 and sent onto the interior of the country awaiting an immigration hearing.

According to the report of CBS News, the accident involved eight vehicles (four commercial trucks) and three dead people and four hospitalized.

According to the case, Singh has been detained without bail in San Bernardino County, and he is going to have his next hearing on Thursday at Rancho Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said it was still under investigation whether Singh had a valid commercial driver license when the accident occurred.

In August, the US government temporarily suspended the issuance of worker visas to commercial truck drivers. According to the CBS news, a spokesperson of the State Department only clarified that the move was taken to permit a full and detailed consideration of both the screening and vetting processes involved in evaluating the eligibility of the applicants to the visas of the US.

Foreign truckers may be a danger to the lives of Americans and the United States national security and foreign policy interests as the State Department spokesperson quoted in CBS.

In August, an Indian undocumented immigrant by the name of Harjinder Singh tried to make an unlawful U-turn on the Florida Turnpike in St Lucie County where he killed three individuals. US Marshals claimed that Singh had acquired a commercial driver licence (CDL) of California, although he was an illegal immigrant.

ALSO READ: TTP Commander’s Explosive Challenge To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir After Killing 22 Soldiers In Kurram Ambush, ‘If You’re A Man, Come Fight Us’

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Californiahome-hero-pos-4indian truckerlatest world newsOntario

RELATED News

Deadly Reel: Teen Dies After Being Run Over By Train While Filming Reel On Railway Track In Odisha

CHINA PLENUM COMMUNIQUE: TO GREATLY REVITALISE CONSUMPTION – XINHUA

‘Mai SDM Hoon Yaha Ka Beh***d? Rajasthan SDM Slaps Petrol Pump Staff Over CNG Queue In Viral Video – Watch

Shashi Tharoor’s Post On Team India Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Amused, Here’s What He Said

BRUSSELS-GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: NEED TO DISCUSS HOW TO USE RUSSIAN FROZEN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF BELGIAN CONCERNS BUT THINK WE WILL TAKE STEPS FORWARD

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts celebrate Diwali with 3–1 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

STMicro names new Italian board members, defusing tension with Rome

Did BTS’ Jungkook Click Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan? The Truth Behind Viral Image Is…

Trump sanctions Russian oil majors, prompting oil price rise and India jitters

Who is Mukesh Sahani? Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar Deputy CM Face; Check His Net Worth, Education

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

‘Thank You, Tulsi Ji’: Bill Gates Makes Surprise Debut On Indian TV In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, WATCH!

Nokia CEO compares AI surge to 1990s internet boom, but plays down bubble fears

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage
Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage
Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage
Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

QUICK LINKS