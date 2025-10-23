Pakistani Taliban Dares Army Chief Asim Munir After Killing 22 Soldiers In Kurram Ambush, ‘If You’re A Man, Come Fight Us’

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has released a series of videos according a report by NDTV, calling out Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field marshal Asim Munir. In the videos, a senior TTP commander threatens Munir calling him and other Pakistani top military officers to lead their troops into battle rather than sending soldiers “to die.”

The video footage showing combat footage is said to be from October 8 ambush in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. TTP claims to have killed 22 Pakistani soldiers in the ambush. In the video, TTP also shows the vehicles and ammunition as evidence captured during the ambush.

While TTP claimed to have killed 22 Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan army claimed that only 11 were killed.

TTP Threatens Asim Munir: ‘Face Us If You Are a Man’

Among the series of videos, one features a man identified by Pakistani intelligence officials as Commander Kazim. He is a known and prominent TTP figure. Looking directly at the camera, Kazim taunts the army chief, saying, “Face us if you are a man.”

He follows the provocation with another statement, “Fight us if you have had your mother’s milk.”

The remarks were followed by quick action from Pakistani authorities. On October 21, Islamabad announced a PKR 10 crore reward for information leading to Kazim’s whereabouts.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire, Tensions Along Durand Line

The release of these videos comes after a tense period of cross-border clashes, air strikes, and artillery exchanges that resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Following days of confrontation, Qatar and Turkey mediated a ceasefire between Pakistan and the Taliban-led government in Kabul in mid-October.

The ceasefire, publicly declared in Doha, was presented as a step to de-escalate tensions along the porous Durand Line. However, Islamabad has maintained that the ceasefire’s success depends on Afghanistan’s willingness to act against armed groups using its territory to launch attacks.

Pakistani media reports have cautioned that the TTP’s renewed operations and battlefield claims are emboldening other extremist organizations. Groups such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and splinter factions of Jaish-e-Mohammad are reportedly observing the TTP’s resurgence closely.

LeJ has long been associated with sectarian violence targeting Pakistan’s minority communities, while ISKP has previously absorbed disgruntled TTP fighters.

