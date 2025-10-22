LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

Former Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh extended Diwali greetings to Indians while cautioning about Deoband madrasa. His remarks follow Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to the seminary, highlighting historical Taliban-Deobandi links and India-Afghanistan diplomatic nuances. Saleh’s message blends festive wishes with geopolitical alertness.

Amrullah Saleh wishes Indians Diwali, warns on Deoband madrasa amid Taliban FM Muttaqi’s India visit and diplomatic signals. Photo: X.
Amrullah Saleh wishes Indians Diwali, warns on Deoband madrasa amid Taliban FM Muttaqi’s India visit and diplomatic signals. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 22, 2025 20:56:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, known for his outspoken criticism of the Taliban and Pakistan’s influence in the region, extended Diwali greetings to Indians and Hindus worldwide, but also added a note of caution for India.

“Happy Diwali to all Indians and Hindus across the globe! Wishing you well. Please be mindful of the Deoband madrasa in the meantime,” Saleh posted on X.

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits Darul Uloom Deoband

Saleh’s comments come in the wake of Taliban-led Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visiting the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary during his official India trip earlier this month.

The Indian government’s decision to allow Muttaqi’s visit is being interpreted as a subtle diplomatic signal regarding girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive | ‘Jammu & Kashmir Integral To India’, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi Slams Pakistan At IPU Assembly In Geneva

Although Darul Uloom Deoband advocates gender segregation in classrooms, the seminary has historically supported girls’ right to education, a position that stands in stark contrast to the Taliban’s rigid ideology.

During his visit, Muttaqi was awarded a Sanad (certificate), granting him official permission to teach Hadith. He addressed an audience of roughly 4,000 students, scholars, and clerics, encouraging Deoband members to visit Afghanistan and hinting that more Afghan diplomats would travel to India in the future.

Historical Links Between Taliban and Deobandi Seminaries

Darul Uloom Deoband holds significant influence within the Taliban. Many Taliban leaders were educated at the Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrasa in Akora Khattak, Pakistan, which follows the Hanafi Deobandi school of Sunni Islam.

The Haqqania Madrasa was founded by Maulana Abdul Haq, an alumnus of Darul Uloom Deoband. His son, Maulana Sami ul Haq, is widely regarded as the patriarch of the Taliban.

Expressing gratitude for the reception at Deoband, Muttaqi said, “I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope that India-Afghanistan ties advance further. We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. I have hopes for stronger ties in the future – from the way I was received in Delhi, these visits may be frequent in the near future.”

Also Read: Pakistan Terror Group Jaish-e-Mohammed Launches Online ‘Jihadi Course’ For Women, Fee Is…

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newsAmrullah SalehDarul Uloom Deobandhome-hero-pos-1TalibanWorld news

RELATED News

China Discovers Earth’s Largest Gold Mine, Over 1,000 Tons Of Gold To Make Country Super Rich As India, Other Countries Struggle With Gold Prices

KERING COO DUPLAIX: NUMBER ONE PRIORITY IN NEW STRATEGY WILL BE TO RE-IGNITE TOP LINE

REFILE-Carrefour Q3 sales growth slows, keeps 2025 financial goals

CORRECTED-REUTERS NEXT-Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

LATEST NEWS

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

Meta to cut around 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI unit

NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

Fitch says US support helped Argentina ward off ratings downgrade

BRIEF-Unite Strikes To Hit Bae Factories In Pay Row

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed crypto ETF

Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

BRIEF-GM To Bring Eyes-Off Driving In 2028; Announces Conversational AI, Unified Software Platform

Who Is Satish Jarkiholi? Scheduled Caste Leader From Valmiki Community Might Become Siddaramaiah’s Successor, Here’s Why!

Netflix slumps, as investors start to question its lofty valuation

Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’
Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’
Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’
Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’
QUICK LINKS