Ex-Afghan VP, Top Taliban Enemy Warns India About Deoband Madrasa In His Diwali Wishes, ‘Please Be Mindful Of…’

Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, known for his outspoken criticism of the Taliban and Pakistan’s influence in the region, extended Diwali greetings to Indians and Hindus worldwide, but also added a note of caution for India.

“Happy Diwali to all Indians and Hindus across the globe! Wishing you well. Please be mindful of the Deoband madrasa in the meantime,” Saleh posted on X.

Happy Diwali to all Indians and Hindus across the globe! Wishing you well. Please be mindful of the Deoband madrasa in the meantime. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) October 20, 2025

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits Darul Uloom Deoband

Saleh’s comments come in the wake of Taliban-led Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visiting the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary during his official India trip earlier this month.

The Indian government’s decision to allow Muttaqi’s visit is being interpreted as a subtle diplomatic signal regarding girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Although Darul Uloom Deoband advocates gender segregation in classrooms, the seminary has historically supported girls’ right to education, a position that stands in stark contrast to the Taliban’s rigid ideology.

During his visit, Muttaqi was awarded a Sanad (certificate), granting him official permission to teach Hadith. He addressed an audience of roughly 4,000 students, scholars, and clerics, encouraging Deoband members to visit Afghanistan and hinting that more Afghan diplomats would travel to India in the future.

Historical Links Between Taliban and Deobandi Seminaries

Darul Uloom Deoband holds significant influence within the Taliban. Many Taliban leaders were educated at the Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrasa in Akora Khattak, Pakistan, which follows the Hanafi Deobandi school of Sunni Islam.

The Haqqania Madrasa was founded by Maulana Abdul Haq, an alumnus of Darul Uloom Deoband. His son, Maulana Sami ul Haq, is widely regarded as the patriarch of the Taliban.

Expressing gratitude for the reception at Deoband, Muttaqi said, “I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope that India-Afghanistan ties advance further. We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. I have hopes for stronger ties in the future – from the way I was received in Delhi, these visits may be frequent in the near future.”

