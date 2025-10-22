LIVE TV
NewsX Exclusive | ‘Jammu & Kashmir Integral To India’, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi Slams Pakistan At IPU Assembly In Geneva

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament and Vice President of the IPU Executive Committee, slammed Pakistan for repeatedly raking up the Kashmir issue.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 22, 2025 14:57:25 IST

In a strong response to Pakistan’s remarks at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, India has firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of the country. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament and Vice President of the IPU Executive Committee, slammed Pakistan for repeatedly raking up the Kashmir issue and making baseless allegations about the Indus Water Treaty.

The Indian delegation exercised its right to reply after Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sadiq Sardar Ayaz accused India of aggression in Jammu & Kashmir, illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and supporting “anti-Pakistan groups” in Afghanistan.

Sarangi told NewsX, “There was absolutely no provocation from India. Pakistan began its speech by attacking India, calling it an aggressor and claiming that the Indus Waters Treaty abeyance is illegal. We had to put the facts straight before the world community.”

She stressed that Jammu & Kashmir’s accession to India is “legal and irrevocable,” adding that the world community “largely understands India’s position.” 

On the Indus Waters Treaty, Sarangi reminded that the agreement was signed in 1960 and that India has long sought a review of its provisions to reflect current realities. “Pakistan has refused to engage constructively, despite our repeated requests,” she said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Sarangi noted that it shattered any possible atmosphere of friendship between the two nations. “The Preamble of the treaty speaks of friendship and goodwill, but Pakistan’s actions have destroyed that spirit. India was well within its rights to defend its position,” she said.

Criticising Pakistan for using international platforms to provoke India, Sarangi added, “This is not acceptable. For India, this is a matter of self-respect and self-defence.”

Earlier, Pakistan’s Speaker Ayaz alleged that India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty “threatens regional stability” and accused New Delhi of “demographic change” and “human rights violations” in what he called “illegally occupied Kashmir.”

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:48 PM IST
