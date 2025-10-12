Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump shared a heartwarming and playful moment with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, during a recent golf outing. They were seen riding together in a golf cart, both dressed in golf attire, with Trump wearing his signature red MAGA hat.

The light-hearted exchange took a slightly unexpected turn when Kai asked her grandfather a question. “Is there a dream that you’re still trying to chase? Or have you reached all your dreams?” she asked. Trump, caught off guard, laughed and replied, “You’re asking questions like you’re a television company. I thought I was just going to come out and play a round of golf with you.”

President Trump was interviewed by his granddaughter, Kai, a few weeks ago — and they shared some cool moments, like when she asks him if there are still dreams he’s trying to chase. pic.twitter.com/g8a3n98fFW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2025

Kai insisted that she only wanted to know. “You’re asking questions like I’m on television,” he said. Trump then reflected on his own achievements, adding, “Yeah, no, look, you become president. That’s the dream, right?” Kai agreed, saying, “Yeah.”

Trump appeared pleased with her response. “Right. I think you’re doing a pretty good job,” Kai said. The grandfather-granddaughter duo continued driving the golf cart, greeting other players along the course. People called out to Trump, “Hey, how are you?” He waved back cheerfully and joked, “Thank you, everybody… Your taxes are coming down.” Kai couldn’t help but smile at his witty comment.

Trump then told his granddaughter, “Everyone’s happy, honey.” Kai responded, “That’s awesome,” to which Trump added with a smile, “We’ve done a good job.”

The playful interaction quickly went viral online, with many praising Trump for showing a softer, more personal side. Netizens appreciated how he kept the conversation light and ensured his granddaughter didn’t worry about his work or responsibilities.

