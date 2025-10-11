LIVE TV
Donald Trump Gifts PM Modi Photo With Handwritten Note Saying ‘You Are Great’, US Ambassador-Designate Says US President Considers Modi A Personal Friend

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great and personal friend” of President Donald Trump during his ongoing visit to India. Gor met Modi in New Delhi and discussed key bilateral issues including defence, trade and technology.

Sergio Gor meets PM Modi, calls him Trump's "great friend", discusses defence, trade, tech to boost India–US ties. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 11, 2025 20:38:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Saturday said that President Donald Trump regards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a great and personal friend.” Gor, a close member of Trump’s inner circle, made the remarks after meeting the Prime Minister in New Delhi during his ongoing six-day visit to India. He is accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas, with plans to hold meetings with senior Indian officials.

Prime Minister Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Modi shared details of his meeting with Gor on X, writing, “Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

He also posted a photograph with Gor, in which both leaders are seen holding a large framed image from Modi’s joint press conference with Trump at the White House earlier this year. The photo bears a handwritten note and signature from Trump that reads, “Mr Prime Minister, You are great!”

What Sergio Gor Said After Meeting PM Modi

Speaking to the media, Gor described his interaction with Modi as “incredible” and said the discussions covered key bilateral issues, including defence cooperation, trade, and technology. He stressed that the United States “values its relationship with India” and that his visit highlights Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Apart from meeting the Prime Minister, Gor also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Their conversations focused on the bilateral strategic partnership and shared priorities between the two countries.

Jaishankar described the meeting as “productive,” stating on X, “Discussed the India–US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility.”

US-India Ties

Gor is expected to formally assume his role as US Ambassador to India in January after presenting his credentials. His current visit is being viewed as part of the US administration’s efforts to bring the bilateral relationship back to an even keel.

During his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Gor had underlined the significance of India for the United States, stating,

“India is one of the most important relationships America has in the world and a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.”

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 8:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS