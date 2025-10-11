LIVE TV
Donald Trump Health Update: Here's What Reports Say About His Heart And Fitness

Donald Trump Health Update: Here's What Reports Say About His Heart And Fitness

Trump’s health has been closely watched since he took office. During the 2020 election campaign, he frequently criticised former President Joe Biden over his fitness.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)
Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 11, 2025 11:27:10 IST

Donald Trump Health Update: Here’s What Reports Say About His Heart And Fitness

US President Donald Trump has been declared in “exceptional health” following his latest routine annual checkup at Walter Reed Medical Center. The examination, conducted six months after his previous physical, comes amid ongoing public scrutiny of the 79-year-old Republican president’s health. Trump’s health has been closely watched since he took office. During the 2020 election campaign, he frequently criticised former President Joe Biden over his fitness.

According to a White House memo released after the checkup, Trump’s personal physician, Sean Barbabella, stated that the president is in excellent overall health. The memo stated that Trump exhibits “strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.” Remarkably, his “cardiac age,” which is a measure of heart health determined through ECG, was found to be 14 years younger than his actual age.

During the checkup, Trump underwent preventive screenings and received vaccinations, including the annual flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster, ahead of his planned international travel. The White House memo also recorded his height at 6 feet 3 inches and his weight at 224 pounds. It highlighted his physical fitness, including his golf abilities, while noting that his cholesterol levels are well controlled.

Earlier this year, Trump’s health raised questions after images showed swollen ankles and bruising on his right hand. The White House clarified that the swollen lower legs were due to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in people over 70, and the hand bruising resulted from minor soft tissue irritation, likely caused by frequent handshakes and his daily aspirin regimen. Aspirin is part of his routine cardiovascular care to maintain heart health.

Despite past concerns and public speculation, including claims of potential dementia, the latest reports reinforce that Trump remains physically fit.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 11:27 AM IST
