LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

Donald Trump joked after losing the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated her win to him. He added he’s ‘happy because I saved millions of lives’ and praised his peace efforts globally.

Trump reacts to losing the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize (Photo: X, ANI, Canva)
Trump reacts to losing the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize (Photo: X, ANI, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 11, 2025 05:19:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

US President Donald Trump has finally reacted to not winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, saying he is “happy” despite being overlooked for the honour. The Peace Prize this year was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who later dedicated her win to the people of Venezuela and to Trump himself.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said Machado personally called him to express gratitude and even dedicated her Nobel win in his honour.

“The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, ‘I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it.’ A very nice thing to do,” Trump said.
 “I did not say ‘then give it to me,’ though,” he added with a laugh, drawing smiles from those around him.

Machado dedicated the prize for Trump

Meanwhile, Machado, in a post on X, wrote, “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause.” She described the Nobel recognition as “a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” thanking Trump and other international allies for their support.

When asked about the Nobel Committee’s decision, Trump said he believed the timing might have affected the outcome.

“Maybe because it was for 2024, and I was running for the presidential polls during that time,” he remarked. However, Trump added that he remained content with his record.

I saved millions of lives: Trump

“I am happy because I saved millions of lives,” the US President said confidently, referring to his peace efforts across the globe.

The Republican leader reiterated his claim of brokering “eight peace deals” during his presidency including those involving Israel and Gaza, and even India and Pakistan. He also expressed optimism about the recently declared Gaza ceasefire.

“It’ll hold. I think it’ll hold. They’re all tired of fighting,” Trump told reporters, confirming plans to travel to Israel and Egypt for peace discussions.
 “Those fires are going to be put out very quickly,” he added, referring to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trump is expected to visit Cairo next week to meet regional leaders and later address the Israeli parliament, underscoring his continuing focus on Middle East peace efforts a legacy he believes is more valuable than any award.

ALSO READ: ‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 5:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 Nobel Peace Prizedonald trumphome-hero-pos-1Maria Corina Machadonobel peace prize

RELATED News

TRUMP: VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MACHADO CALLED ME
Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As French Prime Minister Just Days After He Quit
Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?
Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead
FED SAYS WILL DELAY RELEASE OF OCT. 17 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION REPORT BECAUSE IT RELIES ON OTHER GOVERNMENT DATA THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE

LATEST NEWS

Rampur Turf War: After Sitting MP Retaliates, Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Invokes ‘Old Association’ With Kanshi Ram
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
FED SAYS WILL DELAY RELEASE OF OCT. 17 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION REPORT BECAUSE IT RELIES ON OTHER GOVERNMENT DATA THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE
Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls
Wall Street tanks as Trump renews tariff threats against China over rare earth dispute
It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos
Major banks explore issuing stablecoin pegged to G7 currencies
‘Misogyny On Indian Soil’: No Woman Journalist Allowed At Taliban Minister Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Conference
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

QUICK LINKS