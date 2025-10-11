‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives

US President Donald Trump has finally reacted to not winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, saying he is “happy” despite being overlooked for the honour. The Peace Prize this year was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who later dedicated her win to the people of Venezuela and to Trump himself.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said Machado personally called him to express gratitude and even dedicated her Nobel win in his honour.

“The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, ‘I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it.’ A very nice thing to do,” Trump said.

“I did not say ‘then give it to me,’ though,” he added with a laugh, drawing smiles from those around him.

Machado dedicated the prize for Trump

Meanwhile, Machado, in a post on X, wrote, “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause.” She described the Nobel recognition as “a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” thanking Trump and other international allies for their support.

When asked about the Nobel Committee’s decision, Trump said he believed the timing might have affected the outcome.

“Maybe because it was for 2024, and I was running for the presidential polls during that time,” he remarked. However, Trump added that he remained content with his record.

I saved millions of lives: Trump

“I am happy because I saved millions of lives,” the US President said confidently, referring to his peace efforts across the globe.

The Republican leader reiterated his claim of brokering “eight peace deals” during his presidency including those involving Israel and Gaza, and even India and Pakistan. He also expressed optimism about the recently declared Gaza ceasefire.

“It’ll hold. I think it’ll hold. They’re all tired of fighting,” Trump told reporters, confirming plans to travel to Israel and Egypt for peace discussions.

“Those fires are going to be put out very quickly,” he added, referring to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trump is expected to visit Cairo next week to meet regional leaders and later address the Israeli parliament, underscoring his continuing focus on Middle East peace efforts a legacy he believes is more valuable than any award.

ALSO READ: ‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts