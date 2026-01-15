LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

A video showing ICE agents forcibly dragging 42-year-old activist Aliya Rahman from her car in Minneapolis has gone viral, intensifying outrage just days after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good

Aliya Rahman (PHOTO:X)
Aliya Rahman (PHOTO:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 15, 2026 16:57:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

Less than a week after an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, another woman from the city ended up in a clash with federal agents.

You Might Be Interested In

ICE Agents Drag Woman From Car in Minneapolis

A video that quickly made the rounds online shows ICE agents dragging a screaming woman out of her car in Minneapolis. People later identified her as Aliya Rahman, 42. She’s a US-born tech expert and activist with a long resume.

So, what really happened? On Tuesday, ICE agents smashed the window of Rahman’s black Ford Fusion and pulled her out onto the street. The video is hard to watch. 

You Might Be Interested In

She’s clinging to the car door, yelling, “I’m disabled. I’m trying to go to the doctor up there.” But several masked agents keep pulling her away and shove her into a federal vehicle.

Who is Aliya Rahman?

According to her LinkedIn, she calls herself a “community-focused security practitioner, full-stack developer, and engineering manager.” She’s got over 15 years of experience and, most recently, worked as a software engineering manager at Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

She studied at Purdue University and earned both a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor’s in Chemistry and Mathematics. She also says she has great skills in Python, TypeScript, and a bunch of related frameworks.

There’s more to her story. The Daily Mail reports Rahman was born in the US but grew up in Bangladesh. She’s been involved in social justice work for a long time, focusing on LGBTQ+ and racial justice. Her Tech for Social Justice profile calls her both a technologist and a trainer for social justice causes.

Back in 2014, she moved to Washington DC to work at Code for Progress, a nonprofit pushing for more diversity in tech. Two years later, she moved to Minneapolis.

Why did Aliyah Rahman get arrested?

Rahman, who apparently blocked ICE vehicles in a protest, was eventually arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting an ICE officer, as one of the Department of Homeland Security spokesmen confirmed to the Daily Mail.

The spokesman did not mention her name, but told the outlet that, as officers performed their law enforcement duties, there was a very large crowd around them and they started to interfere with the law enforcement functions- a federal crime.

The arrest of Aliyah Rahman is a little less than 7 days after a 37-year old mother, Renee Nicole Good, was brutally killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

DHS urged people to believe that this woman was attempting to run over police officers at the moment. Nevertheless, local authorities have denied these allegations and protesters in Minneapolis carry on protesting and seek justice. 

ALSO READ: From Fake Obama Arrest To Lounging With Netanyahu, How Trump’s Love For AI Deepfakes Is Shaping Global Politics 

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aliya Rahmanlatest viral newslatest world news

RELATED News

‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ US Senator Grills Indian-American Doctor Nisha Verma In Fiery Abortion Hearing, Sparks Debate About Gender And Science

‘Hotel Mein Hi Photoshoot Kar Lete’: BCCI Faces Backlash After Ayush Badoni’s Gutka Background Photo Goes Viral On Social Media

New Twist In Sunjay Kapur’s Rs. 30,000-Crore Estate Dispute, Alleged Call Records Challenge Priya Kapur’s Claim Revealing Her Location During Will Execution

Is Erfan Soltani Still Alive? Ayatollah Khamenei-Controlled Judiciary Issues Big Update On Iranian Protester’s Death Sentence

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here’s What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

‘Ink Can Be Wiped, Vote Cast Twice’: Raj Thackeray Alleges Poll Fraud, Devendra Fadnavis Says He Is ‘Creating Ruckus On Everything’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

State Visit of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission to India (January 25-27, 2026)

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’
Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’
Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’
Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

QUICK LINKS