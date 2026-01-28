LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death donald trump ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

Diana Bahador, a 19-year-old Iranian Instagram influencer known as “Baby Rider,” was shot dead by security forces during anti-government protests in Iran.

19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer Diana Bahador (IMAGE: X)
19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer Diana Bahador (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 28, 2026 18:50:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

Diana Bahador, who went by ‘Baby Rider’ on Instagram, was just 19. She had a thing for superbikes, sharing wild, adrenaline-fueled videos with her 144,000 followers.

You Might Be Interested In

Who was Diana Bahador? 

Earlier this month, she was shot and killed by Iranian security forces during the country’s ongoing anti-government protests.

IranWire says Diana was shot twice around midnight on January 9 in Gorgan. She’d been taking part in the protests in the days before. When she didn’t come home, her family searched everywhere and finally got her body two days later, on January 11.

You Might Be Interested In

As per reports, Diana Bahador was buried secretly, surrounded by heavy pressure from security and intelligence assets. 

Then, something strange happened. Diana’s official Instagram account posted that she’d died in an “accident” and asked people not to spread rumours. But IranWire says her family was forced to deny the security forces’ role in her death.

Things were especially tense in Gorgan. The crackdown was brutal; security forces used machine guns and heavy weapons to break up crowds.

Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad didn’t hold back. She called out the regime on X, saying Diana’s only “crime” was being born under an Islamist dictatorship. According to Alinejad, regime forces killed Diana on January 9.

About Iranian Protests

Since December, protests have gripped Iran. They started because the Iranian rial tanked and inflation soared, but pretty quickly, people began rallying against human rights abuses, harsh restrictions on women, and the lack of basic freedoms under Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Human rights groups estimate that over 6,000 people have been killed in the government crackdown, with many more still missing or feared dead, as reported by The Associated Press.

MUST READ: Who Is Kim Keon Hee? How Two Luxury Handbags, A BMW Dealership, And A Controversial Church Led To The Arrest Of Former First Lady Of South Korea

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 6:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Biker InfluencerDiana BahadorIran protestslatest world news

RELATED News

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Prateek Yadav-Aparna Divorce Buzz: Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Shares Mushy Pic With Wife Just 10 Days After Split Declaration

Who Is Kim Keon Hee? How Two Luxury Handbags, A BMW Dealership, And A Controversial Church Led To The Arrest Of Former First Lady Of South Korea

Pakistan Train Blast: Jaffar Express Derailed in Sindh as Baloch Group Takes Responsibility ‘Attacks Will Continue Until Balochistan Is Free’

‘Prepare To Be Away From Your Home…’ Storm Chandra Hits UK, Over 100 Flood Warnings Issued, Travel Disruption Continues Until Friday, Check Latest Updates Here

LATEST NEWS

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Amazon to Lay Off 16,000 More Employees: Is AI Replacing Human Jobs as Total Cuts Hit 30,000? All You Need To Know

Anandapur Fire Kills 11 In Kolkata: Why Is Wow! Momo Under Scrutiny? Everything You Need To Know

Mumbai Tragedy Caught On Camera: One-Year-Old Dies After School Bus Crushes Him In A Crowded Market, Grandmother Critically Injured

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests
Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests
Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests
Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

QUICK LINKS