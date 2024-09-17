11-Year-Old US Boy Arrested for Threatening School Attack and Showing Off Weapons Cache

An 11-year-old boy from the United States has been arrested after allegedly boasting about his collection of weapons and making a “kill list”

An 11-year-old boy from the United States has been arrested after allegedly boasting about his collection of weapons and making a “kill list” targeting two schools. Authorities in Volusia County, Florida, have taken the matter seriously, as the boy, identified as Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli, threatened violence and showed classmates a video of his arsenal.

Weapons Seized

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed in a Facebook post on Monday that deputies had seized an alarming array of airsoft rifles, pistols, fake ammunition, knives, swords, and other weapons from the young boy’s home. The sheriff noted that Dorelli had shown off his collection in a video, which led to his arrest.

“He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke,” Sheriff Chitwood wrote, emphasizing the severity of the situation. Despite the boy’s claim that his threats were made in jest, the authorities took swift action, given the increasing concerns around school safety.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

Felony Charges Filed

For making threats of mass violence, the 11-year-old has been charged with a felony. A video shared by the sheriff’s department shows officers escorting the boy, with his hands and feet shackled, into a jailhouse. Alongside this, images of replica rifles, samurai swords, and other seized items were displayed, resembling a drug bust scene.

Sheriff Chitwood made it clear that the boy’s identity would not be protected due to the gravity of the offense. “I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools, and consuming law enforcement resources,” Chitwood stated in his Facebook post.

Crackdown on Threats After School Shooting

The arrest of Carlo Dorelli follows Sheriff Chitwood’s recent vow to publicly expose children making threats in the wake of a deadly school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, which left four people dead. Chitwood emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable, even minors, for such actions.

“Every time we make an arrest, your kid’s photo is going to be put out there… We’re gonna come and get you. We’re going to put you out for public embarrassment,” the sheriff remarked during a press conference. This statement underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement is addressing prank threats and other disruptive behaviors in schools.

Response from US President Joe Biden

This recent incident comes as part of a broader context of gun violence in American schools. Following the Apalachee High School shooting, where a 14-year-old boy was charged with killing four people, US President Joe Biden renewed calls for stricter gun control measures.

At a recent event, President Biden addressed the tragedy and stressed the urgent need for reform. “As a nation, we cannot continue to accept the carnage of gun violence. I’m a gun owner. I believe strongly in the amendment. We need more than thoughts and prayers,” the president said, according to CNN.