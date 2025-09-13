12 Children Among the Killed as Israel Expand Airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 32 people in the war-torn territory, local media reports said, quoting medical staff. 12 children were among the 32 dead, and their bodies were taken to Shifa Hospital.

Israel has been stepping up its attacks on Gaza City in recent days, destroying many tall buildings. The military claims Hamas uses some of these towers for surveillance. On Saturday, the Israeli army said it struck another high-rise that it said was used by Hamas.

Israel Wants to Capture Gaza City

The offensive is part of Israel’s push to take control of Gaza City, which it describes as Hamas’ last stronghold. Hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped in the city, facing hunger and harsh living conditions.

One of the deadliest strikes hit a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing 10 people from one family, including a mother and three of her children, health officials said. Another strike killed Mohammed Ramez Sultan, a player for the Al-Helal Sporting Club, along with 14 members of his family. Videos showed explosions followed by thick smoke rising over the city.

Israel’s army did not immediately respond to questions about the strikes.

Mass Exodus of Palestinians From Gaza

The number of people leaving Gaza City has risen in recent weeks as Israel continues to order civilians to evacuate. However, many families say they cannot afford transportation or housing. Others have already been displaced several times and do not believe anywhere in Gaza is truly safe.

On Saturday, the Israeli army posted a message on social media telling residents of Gaza City to leave “immediately” and move south to an area it calls a humanitarian zone. Army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that more than 250,000 people have already left Gaza City, which is home to around 1 million people in the wider northern area.

Rights Groups Warn of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations, however, said the number is closer to 100,000 who left between mid-August and mid-September. Aid groups warn that forcing so many people to move will make the humanitarian crisis even worse. Camps and shelters in southern Gaza are already overcrowded, and many people do not have the money to relocate.

A U.N.-led plan to bring temporary shelters into Gaza is still waiting for approval. More than 86,000 tents and other supplies have not been allowed to enter as of last week.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that seven more people, including children, died from malnutrition-related causes in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of such deaths to 420, including 145 children, since the war began.

