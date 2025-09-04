Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!

Pope Leo XIV met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday at the Vatican, as Israel pushes forward with plans for a new offensive in Gaza. The pope urged for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and swift release of the hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli President Herzog’s motorcade made its way through the Apostolic Palace. Swiss Guards welcome the president before he went to meet the Pope. Later, Herzog’s team said that the meeting involved talks on safe release of hostages, antisemitism, and safeguarding of Christians in the Middle East.

Tense Meeting Between Pope Leo XIV and Isaac Herzog Over Gaza

While Israel claimed that the Pope had ‘invited’ its president, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni rejected the claims. Instead, he said, that the Pope meets people only when requested.

Herzog, a former Labor Party leader, serves in a largely ceremonial role as Israel’s president. Since taking office, he has emphasized unity and compromise during Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Hamas fighters took 251 hostages during their October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and ignited the war. Most of those hostages have since been freed through ceasefires or deals. Israel has rescued eight alive, while about 50 remain in Gaza. Officials believe only around 20 are still living.

Throughout the war, the Vatican has tried to stay neutral, calling for hostages’ release while criticizing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Pope Francis had described Israel’s bombardments as “immoral” and disproportionate, suggesting an investigation into possible genocide. Israel denies the charge, insisting it targets militants and takes steps to protect civilians, while blaming Hamas for civilian deaths because of its presence in crowded areas.

Pope Leo XIV Has Repeatedly Condemned Israeli Actions in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV, elected in May as the first American pope after Francis’ death, has continued that firm stance. He has demanded the release of hostages and condemned what he calls Israel’s “collective punishment” and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

Last week, the 69-year-old former missionary renewed his call for a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid, and respect for international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Hamas has asked the United Nations and the international community to step in immediately to stop what it calls Israel’s genocide in Gaza, as Israel expands its military offensive in Gaza City.

Israel to Soon Launch Another Military Operation in Gaza

This came soon after US President Donald Trump urged Hamas to free all 20 remaining hostages. In response, Hamas said it was ready for a full ceasefire deal under which all Israeli hostages would be released in return for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier, Israel began calling up tens of thousands of reservists and repeated warnings for civilians to evacuate Gaza City. The move is part of Israel’s plan to widen its offensive, which has faced criticism both inside the country and abroad.

The mobilization, first announced last month, comes as Israeli ground and air forces continue to push deeper into northern and central Gaza. They have carried out new strikes in Zeitoun and Shijaiyah, two Gaza City neighborhoods that Israeli troops have entered many times during the nearly two-year war with Hamas.

