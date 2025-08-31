LIVE TV
More Than 60% Of Gen Z In This Country, Israel's Closest Ally, Supports Hamas: New Study

A new Harvard-Harris poll has revealed a stark generational divide in U.S. opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict. While most Americans back Israel, 60% of Generation Z respondents say they support Hamas over Israel. The findings also highlight sharp partisan differences between Democrats and Republicans.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 31, 2025 17:16:22 IST

You must have thought Hamas would be despised in the US across age groups? But no. A new survey has revealed a stark generational divide in American feelings toward the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the latest Harvard-Harris poll, 60% of Generation Z respondents, those aged 18 to 24, said they support Hamas over Israel, making them the only age group to favor the internationally designated terrorist group.

Generational Divide in US Hamas Support

Respondents were asked, “In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?” The results showed a clear age-based trend, with support for Hamas decreasing and support for Israel rising with age.

65% of people aged 25–34 backed Israel
70% of respondents aged 35–44 supported Israel
74% of those aged 45–55 favored Israel
84% of participants aged 55–64 sided with Israel
89% of Americans aged 65 and older expressed support for Israel

Across all age groups, 74% of respondents favored Israel, while 26% backed Hamas.

Democrats Vs Republicans: Support for Hamas And Israel

The findings also underscored a partisan split. Among Democrats, 67% supported Israel, compared with 82% of Republicans who voiced the same stance.

The poll revealed that 58% of Americans believe Israel should only enter a hostage deal if Hamas agrees to leave Gaza permanently.

Hamas recently accepted a “partial” cease-fire proposal to free more than half of the 50 remaining hostages, including 10 living captives, in return for a 60-day truce. The deal was initially proposed by the United States and supported by Israel in May.

This week, Israeli forces discovered the bodies of two hostages in Gaza, though it remains unclear when they were killed.

Harvard-Harris Online Survey

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposed cease-fire earlier this month, insisting Hamas must accept all of Israel’s conditions to end the war. Those demands include Hamas withdrawing from the Gaza Strip entirely.

The Harvard-Harris online survey was conducted between August 20 and 21 and polled 2,025 registered American voters.

